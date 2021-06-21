WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — West Mead Township police are searching for a 77-year-old man last seen walking in the area of Mulligan Lane at approximately 12:10 a.m. today.
Henry Reefer is white, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 160 pounds with grayish-black hair and brown eyes. Police believe he may be confused and could be at special risk of harm or injury, according to a statement from Pennsylvania State Police.
Reefer was wearing black pants and a T-shirt of an unknown color when he was last seen, according to police. Mulligan Lane, where Reefer was last seen, is a dead end road extending east from Liberty Street just south of the intersection of Liberty Street and Lamont Drive.
Anyone with information on Reefer should contact police immediately by calling 911 or the West Mead Township Police Department at (814) 724-2548.