BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 70-year-old resident of northeastern Crawford County was scammed of $800 in gift cards last week, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Corry.
The Old Valley Road resident was contacted by unknown scammers over the phone between July 19 and 21, state police said in a news release. The scammers told the victim he had won $4.7 million through Publishers Clearing House. The man was then told to purchase Walmart gift cards and provide the card numbers to the scammers in order to avoid action by the IRS.
The man realized he had been scammed after checking the status of the cards, police reported. The investigation remains open.