Crawford County added 54 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. The county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began is 8,030.
The county has had 168 cases over the past seven days.
There were 13 patients in Crawford County hospitalized with the disease Monday, according to the state. There were six patients in an intensive care unit, four adults on ventilators and five ICU beds available.
In other COVID news:
• Regionally, since the state began tracking COVID-19 data, Erie County has had 22,592 cases (up 179 from Friday), Mercer County 10,366 (up 111), Venango County 4,393 (up 60) and Warren County 2,808 (up 14).
• A total of 5.95 million people have been vaccinated across Pennsylvania, including 33,344 in Crawford County.