WOODCOCK TOWNSHIP — Woodcock Creek Lake has not only been a popular recreation area for the past 50 years, but also a guardian of the Saegertown and Meadville areas, according to the commander of the Pittsburgh District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Public ceremonies Friday by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the lake’s overlook celebrated the 50th anniversary of the completion of the dam that created the lake.
“While we stand at this overview looking at this beautiful lake, it’s easy to forget the true purpose of Woodcock Creek Lake,” Col. Adam Czenkanski said. “Like all our dams and lakes, Woodcock is designed to maintain public safety by minimizing flood risk.”
The federal Flood Control Act of 1962 helped create Woodcock Creek Lake as part of flood control efforts in the region, Czenkanski said.
Woodcock Creek Lake was completed in 1973 as part of the French Creek flood control system built by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. It’s one of 16 multi-purpose flood-control reservoirs in its Pittsburgh District.
Since its completion, the dam “has prevented tens of millions (of dollars) in flood damages in the region and improved downstream water quality for communities as well as aquatic organisms,” Czenkanski said.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers estimates Woodcock Creek Dam has saved more than $40 million in flood damages to downstream communities like Saegertown and Meadville.
In addition to controlling potential flooding, the dam and its recreation areas offer a variety of opportunities for boating, fishing, hiking, hunting and disc golf.
During the 2022 recreation season nearly 150,000 people visited the lake for its recreation, Ryan Hill, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers natural resource manager for the lake, said.
Meadville Mayor Jamie Kinder and Saegertown Borough Manager Charles “Chuck” Lawrence, who also spoke Friday, each said they appreciate the value of the Woodcock Creek Dam both personally and for their respective communities.
Lawrence, who grew up in the Woodcock Creek valley before the dam was built, recalled the region’s huge flood of 1959 when he was a child.
Lawrence said flood waters of 1959 encompassed not only what is the lake’s footprint, but the Saegertown and Meadville areas, too.
“I saw the value of the dam then,” Lawrence said of the 1959 flood. “Before the dam, floods were prevalent in borough of Saegertown. I can honestly say that since 1973, there hasn’t been flooding in Saegertown.”
Friday’s ceremonies also included a time capsule to be opened in 2073 for the 100th anniversary of the dam’s completion. The capsule included brief letters Saegertown Borough Council, Meadville Mayor Kinder, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials, a copy of the July 14, 2023 edition of The Meadville Tribune and an arrowhead from the Woodcock Creek valley that was found by Lawrence as a child.
The 50th anniversary celebration of Woodcock Creek Lake continues today.
The public can partake in a car cruise across the dam crest from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. No registration is required for attending the car cruise.
Also, the public can watch a 36-hole disc-golf tournament taking place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
