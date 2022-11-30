Allison Palmiero Brady was as excited as a little child at Christmastime on Tuesday evening. Owner and president of Palmiero Toyota, she was nearly dancing with joy as she waited for the 13th annual Give Back Program to start.
Prior to the start of the award program at which $52,900 was given to 42 nonprofits, she said the program was started because the company felt it was “important to give back to the community who supports us,” adding that was “especially this year. A lot of charities do great work and need additional help.”
“Other than Employee Appreciation Day, this is my favorite day of the year,” she said, noting they work six days a week at the Conneaut Lake Road dealership and “we are all thankful for the customers who support us and the employees for everything they do to make everything brighter.”
And by the end of the program, things were a lot brighter for the nonprofits.
The top winner this year was really two charities — the Academy Theatre and the Meadville Lions Club. Palmiero Brady noted there were only two votes differences between the two. So, she and Brian Harrison, who is vice president, decided to award the grand prize to both of them.
“We were thrilled,” said Joan Castelli, secretary of the Academy board and chairman of development. “We have volunteers who work very hard,” she said, noting they would work at the Academy and then go to vote at Palmiero Toyota. “It makes a difference to our organization,” she said of the financial award. As one of the two winners, the Academy received $2,500 from Palmiero Toyota and an additional $2,500 from the Toyota Corporation. Castelli said it will be used for new lights and other needed items. This was the second time the Academy has won the top award.
Scott Ladner, representing the Meadville Lions Club, said the money will be used for “community programs” the club sponsors, but didn’t know exactly which ones, noting it will be a board decision. The Lions also received $5,000.
The third $5,000 winner — voted on by the employees — was the French Creek Recreational Trails Inc.
Along with the traditional winners, this year had another big surprise for two of the nonprofits.
Palmiero Brady announced her mother, Linda Palmiero, had decided to donate $5,000 in honor of her husband, Joe, who passed away this year. The money was to be divided between two groups which were were two that Joe Palmiero thought a lot of and the donations were “in his honor.”
So, the Meadville Area Free Clinic and the WINS Project received an additional $2,500 each. Both had been in the “top 13” organizations so also were awarded $1,500, making the take-home checks $4,000 each.
A representative of the Free Clinic said it was especially rewarding to receive the money this year as it is the 25th year anniversary of the clinic.
Kinta Alizzeo, representing WINS, was equally thrilled, noting it will “will buy groceries for the children,” referring to children in Crawford Central School District. The WINS program provides snacks and other food items for 475 children for the weekend. Bags of snacks and other food are sent home with the children to help provide food that during the school week they get at school. “This will take us through March,” Alizzeo said of the money.
St. James Haven was one of the top 13, but also received a special “Extra Mile Award” of $400 — in recognition of the 400 miles that board member Nate Alsdorf rode his bicycle every day of the voting to cast his ballot. He actually rode 390 miles, but Palmiero Toyota kicked in the additional $10 to make it an even $400.
Alsdorf said he rode to create an awareness for St. James Haven, which is a homeless shelter for men in Meadville. Dr. Sam Daisley, a board member, said the funds will be used for programs as well as household expenses and to pay bills. Alsdorf bikes every day, so he decided to trek from Conneaut Lake and up Gable Hill to Palmiero Toyota to create the awareness. It was successful as St. James Haven received $1,500 as one of the “top 13,” plus the additional $400 to make it $1,900.
Palmiero Brady said she is excited already for 2023 as she is thinking of new things to add.
She said 13 years ago, the first winner was the Crawford County Humane Society, and spoke about how the program has grown. To date, it has awarded $340,000 to the many nonprofit organizations that participated.
“I’ve already got great plans for Number 14 (year),” she said with a big smile.
Her smile matched those of the representatives of the 42 nonprofits who took home nice checks Tuesday night.
Checks ranged from a low of $250 to the high of $5,000.
Other winners
In addition to the top winners of Tuesday night’s Give Back Program from Palmiero-Toyota, the following nonprofits also received checks.
Receiving $250 each were: Junior Achievement of Western Pennsylvania, Conneaut Eagles Foundation, Bethesda Lutheran Services, Sippy Historic Machine Shop, Child Development Centers Inc., Center for Family Services, Community Health Services Inc. — Medical Transportation, YELOline Initiative, Meadville Community Soup Kitchen, Hospice of Crawford County Inc., Folds of Honor, Oil Region Ballet Co. and Northwest Pennsylvania NTMA Education Foundation.
The middle 13, receiving $750 each, were: Saegertown High School Alumni Association, Keystone Blind Association, Meadville Community Theatre, Linesville Community Public Library, Hog Heaven Rescue Farm, Foundation for Sustainable Forests, Cambridge Springs Heritage Society, Meadville Neighborhood Center, Linesville United Methodist Church, Crawford County K-12 Career Education Alliance, Margaret Shontz Memorial Library, French Creek Valley Conservancy and Wildlife in Need.
Receiving $1,500 each were: Tamarack Wildlife Center, Meadville YMCA, Neason Hill Elementary PTO, Conneaut Lake Volunteer Fire Department, French Creek Valley Railroad Historical Society, Conneaut Lake Area Historical Society, Active Aging Foundation, Pa. Stitchers of Valor (Crawford County Chapter Quilts of Valor), Geneva Faith UM Church- Oeration Christmas Child and Men of Grace Allegheny Region.
Awards are based on the number of votes received. Votes must be cast in person with only one vote allowed for each person daily.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.