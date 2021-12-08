The Crawford County Historical Society has been awarded a $4,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission to help with local operations.
The grant was part of almost $2 million in cultural and historical support grants awarded by the commission to 154 eligible museums and official county historical societies from 56 Pennsylvania counties.
The goal of the grant program is to support the general operations of eligible museums and official county historical societies that are not supported by other state agency funding programs. An eligible museum must have an annual operating budget exceeding $100,000 (excluding capital and in-kind services) and at least one full-time professional staff person (or approved equivalent).
Award amounts were determined based on a percentage of the eligible museum’s previous year’s operating budget. The maximum any museum could receive is $40,000. All official county historical societies receive a $4,000 minimum grant.