VERNON TOWNSHIP — Twenty years after opening his own business, Crawford Custom Consulting Inc., in 2002, Bill Hough celebrated the grand opening of a second company, 3C Graphix, which is an outgrowth of his first company.
Crawford Custom Consulting provides inspection, training and certification services for the crane industry. In addition to all the professional and inspection services, the company has seven vehicles, which needed updates of the signage on them. In addition, the company sponsors several race cars, which also needed updating.
So, Matt Latta, who was hired as a business logistic person in 2020, investigated the costs associated with that work.
Latta, who is manager of the new business and accountant, said Friday that cost of those updates was astronomical and said to Hough it would cheaper to buy their own machines and do it themselves.
So they did.
From there 3C Graphix was born. Its name obviously refers back to the parent company.
Latta said the new company has four employees, but between the two companies, they have 15.
The new company does custom decals, signs, apparel and embroidery for all types of business. It also has a graphic artist and web designer to meet the needs of individuals and/or businesses. “Any sort of marketing materials we can do,” he said.
The company is located at the end of the building Hough purchased at 15929E Conneaut Lake Road. The building was renovated to house the new business by Seger and Sons of Linesville, which completed the renovations and allowed for the formal grand opening on Friday.
Latta, who was designated as spokesperson for the company, said the project “grew on its own,” noting there “was no business plan.”
Bill’s son, Brian, is operations manager of the new company and vice president of the parent company. Bill Jr. is president of the parent company. “He’s the guy,” Latta said. “He keeps all the equipment running.”
Mike Hough is in charge of software and web design. Matt’s brother, Tim, has joined the company as well as property maintenance manager and will work between the two companies.
The newly renovated area has various rooms, including the large room for the detailing and graphics to be done on vehicles. Housed there Friday was a firetruck recently purchased by Conneaut Lake Volunteer Fire Department from West Mead 2 VFD. Latta explained, of course, all the lettering had to be removed and new lettering done as well as stripes matched with the others. He said in appreciation to the local volunteers for their service, 3C Graphix offers discount prices for fire departments.
The group was excited to be officially open Friday. Hough Sr. said one thing he is proud of his employees is their dedication and commitment to excellence. He said they won’t send anything out that is not perfect.
His role today is “senior consultant or retired owner,” he said with a laugh.
He previously retired at the age of 59 from his international work on cranes and instruction. He is pleased with the accomplishments his company has made, including redoing the “pole barn,” which he bought in 2002.
The pole barn now houses two companies and offers a wide range of services.
At one end is the instruction are for those wanting to learn about operating and inspection services as well as related services. The company also has offices in Downingtown; Spring Hill, Tennessee; and Lakewood, New Jersey.
He is pleased with the new branch, which offers all types of services, from personal T-shirts to large companies and whatever they may need for marketing purposes.
In addition, services include designing websites as well as webmaster services.
Latta said the company has grown by “word of mouth,” as the physical facility wasn’t officially opened yet, but he is happy with what has been done so far. He said they thought they might do “six to 10 cars a year.” Since spring, they have done 30.
The company is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
