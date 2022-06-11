25 years ago a grisly homicide took place that stumped investigators; today the case is 'cleared' but few people were aware

The mysterious and grisly details surrounding the death of a 76-year-old woman shook a small community along French Creek more than 25 years ago.
Clara Kenvin’s decomposing body was found under debris in the basement of her home north of Saegertown in May 1997.
In the weeks and months that followed, the gruesome news of the case had residents on edge and gained national attention. Some news accounts indicated Kenvin’s internal organs were missing from the neck and waist, perhaps at the hands of her killer.
Noted Erie-based forensic pathologist Dr. Eric Vey even called Kenvin’s death one of “several fascinating cases he investigated,” according to an Associated Press story about a year after Kenvin’s body was discovered.
Theories on the cause of death came and went, but Kenvin’s death was — and still remains — a homicide of an undetermined cause by the Crawford County Coroner’s Office.
Pennsylvania State Police today, however, say the Kenvin case is closed and was “exceptionally cleared” more than five years ago — in October 2016. They even say they know who did it and how it was done.
The case’s 2016 closure became news to Kenvin’s family just last fall by happenstance when a family member contacted police.
The closure of one of the county’s cold cases also is news to some other Crawford County agencies since state police have yet to notify them formally of the status.
Family reaction
Kenvin, a U.S. Army nurse during World War II, was reclusive and eccentric, according to her family.
She lived alone, had no children and had an unkempt home. She had cats and dogs and would take in multiple strays.
Her family didn’t learn the case was cleared and closed until about nine months ago when a great-niece contacted police to get an update.
“No one ever called anyone about the thing being resolved in 2016,” Barry Williams, a nephew of Kenvin’s who lives in Latrobe, told The Meadville Tribune. “Never heard a thing about it. The only way we found out was my daughter (Deborah) inquired at the state police in Meadville.”
That family inquiry was made in September 2021, Williams said. The family was told by police they didn’t know if any of Kenvin’s relatives still were alive.
“There are five relatives — myself, two brothers and two (of our) cousins,” Williams said.
Following Kenvin’s death in 1997, one of Williams’ brothers called police every few weeks to learn of any progress.
“Finally, it got to the point where no headway was being made,” Williams said. “I think he just stopped inquiring — just resigned to the fact they’re never going to find the perpetrator. It laid that way until my daughter, just out of curiosity, tried to find out if there was any more news on it.”
What police believe happened
So why and how was Clara Kenvin killed, and, most importantly, by whom?
“It was all over money owed,” said Cpl. Phillip Shaffer, who now heads the criminal investigation unit at the Meadville barracks.
The Kenvin death was considered “exceptionally cleared” by Pennsylvania State Police on Oct. 7, 2016, because their lead suspect — John Metro Krenisky Jr. — had died, Shaffer said.
Krenisky was among three area men who had been seen together at Kenvin’s home days before her remains were discovered by authorities. The men were doing carpentry work for her.
“According to the two associates, they did some work for Kenvin on a dog house and she owed them money — it was a few hundred dollars,” Shaffer said.
Shaffer said he isn’t authorized by state police command to release the names of the other two men who were with Krenisky.
“According to the associates, Krenisky was going to collect (the money) as he was having a hard time with the money. She didn’t have the money, so he (Krenisky) strangulated her just inside the door (of the home),” Shaffer said. “Krenisky and one of the associates then carried the body into the house.”
Shaffer said Kenvin’s death occurred about one to two weeks prior to her body being discovered by authorities on May 5, 1997.
Kenvin’s deteriorated remains were found by authorities hidden under debris and beneath the basement stairs. Authorities had gone to the home after the Saegertown postmaster reported to police Kenvin had failed to pick her mail for multiple days.
For nearly two decades, fear is what kept the case from coming to a conclusion, according to Shaffer.
“Both of them were deathly afraid of Krenisky,” Shaffer said of the two other men. “That’s what kept the second associate from fully coming forward.”
Investigators kept talking to the two associated men over the years, but it wasn’t until Krenisky’s death that the case could be resolved, said Shaffer. The two other men had been apart from each other, Shaffer said.
“We had a good statement from one, but the other wasn’t assisting us fully,” Shaffer said. “Every time we’d interview him, he kept taking a closer step and we’d get a little bit more and little bit more.”
Things broke when police spoke with the second associate on Oct. 7, 2016, just days after Krenisky’s death, Shaffer said. The man’s words put the Kenvin case to rest since there were now two witnesses willing to talk fully.
“Once we told him Krenisky passed away, that’s what opened him up into telling us everything,” Shaffer said.
“It became ‘exceptionally cleared — death of actor,’ which means we had enough evidence that we could have — if he (Krenisky) were alive — arrested him at that point since we had the two corroborating statements,” Shaffer said.
Why the police are convinced
How can police be certain it wasn’t one of the two men, or even both, who killed Kenvin and were just pointing a finger at Krenisky?
“There were certain things both associates said that corroborated with the scene photographs, what was in her vehicle and the scene inside the house,” Shaffer said. “Everything matched up with what they were saying — as far as things that weren’t released to the public.”
“And, what the cause of death was — most likely it would be one person causing the death,” Shaffer continued. “The cause of death was strangulation.”
Milt Sipple, who lives near the former Kenvin home, remembers seeing a strange sight outside the Kenvin residence in the spring of 1997 involving three people — the person who turned out to be Kernisky, one of the two other men and Kenvin.
Sipple told the Tribune he was on his way to the post office to pick up his mail when he noticed a pickup truck in Kenvin’s driveway.
“One guy is standing by the pickup truck and there’s this other guy standing way over to the side and she (Kenvin) is hiding behind a bush,” Sipple said. “I thought to myself, ‘What the hell is going on now?’ When I came back, they were gone. I found out several days later she was murdered.”
Sipple said he picked what turned out to be Krenisky’s picture from a police photo array of suspects, though he didn’t know the man’s name.
“I identified the guy, I pointed to his picture — I said, ‘That’s the guy who was in the yard chasing after the woman’,” Sipple said. “In my mind I still have a picture of his face.”
A crime sensationalized
In the weeks that followed Kenvin’s death, theories about the case played out in the media.
On May 22, 1997, another area newspaper ran a story quoting an unnamed source as saying Kenvin’s organs and bones had been removed from her abdomen and chest cavity. The story claimed the organs and bones weren’t found and there were no blood stains, suggesting Kenvin could have died and been eviscerated elsewhere.
Erie’s television stations reported the matter that same day, with one station citing an unnamed source saying it was a Jeffrey Dahmer-type case. Dahmer, of Milwaukee, was a serial killer of 17 people between 1978 and 1991 who dismembered his victims.
Those reports drew the ire of Mark Waitlevertch, who was Crawford County District Attorney when Kenvin was killed. He later defended the pace of the investigation.
“But this is an investigation — the investigation is ongoing,” Waitlevertch said in a Tribune story published May 30, 1997. “It’s very important for the police to investigate this thing without misinformation — that kind of craziness going on — and also they need to be able to conduct their investigation in a calm matter without all this speculation.”
What the file says
A recent Tribune review of the Crawford County coroner’s files found Kenvin’s remains were incomplete when discovered by authorities.
“There were multiple body parts missing from the upper torso and face,” Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell recently told the Tribune. “There was decay and (animal) scavenging. She had been deceased five to 10 days prior to being discovered.”
Authorities had found Kenvin’s body in the basement of the home with the nearby garage door open, Shaffer said.
Like Schell, Shaffer said the amount of animal scavenging meant significant portions of the body were not there.
“Sections of the body that could not be examined for strangulation,” Shaffer said.
Subsequent examinations of Kenvin’s remains by Dr. Dennis Dirkmaat, a forensic anthropologist at Mercyhurst University in Erie, in 1998, and Dr. Anthony Falsetti, lab director of the University of Florida’s Human Identification Laboratory, in 2008, both concluded while there was animal scavenging, that was not the cause of her death.
Dirkmaat’s report found a bluntly-pointed, hand-held object had created damage to Kenvin’s bones.
Falsetti’s report found, “None of the defects found on remains can be directly attributed to any item, tool or other man-made device, and are most parsimonious related to animal scavenging from the time of death to time of discovery.”
Shaffer initially got involved in the case in 2008 when he became a criminal investigation unit trooper at Meadville in 2008.
He worked the cold case for eight years, building on the efforts of the initial investigators, as well as subsequent officers who had handled the case.
Ironically, when the case was closed out on Oct. 7, 2016, it was Shaffer’s last day in the Meadville barracks’ crime unit as a trooper. Shaffer moved on to work in the state police computer crime unit before returning last year as the Meadville crime section supervisor. He says he was not aware of what became of attempts to contact the family after the case was considered closed.
Other investigators’ reactions
Schell was surprised when told by the Tribune that state police had cleared the case.
“There’s nothing in our files that indicate we were notified that the state police had cleared this case,” he said.
Schell has been the county’s coroner since being elected in 2011. He’s been with the coroner’s office since 2001 when he served as a deputy coroner until his election.
“Our paperwork still stands listing this as a homicide,” Schell said. “No cause listed — that is still pending, according to all the paperwork we have. We received no notification or informal notification.”
Vey, the forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy, also said the case was still open.
Even the Crawford County District Attorney’s Office has no formal indication from state police that the case is closed, District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo said.
Crawford County Judge Francis Schultz, who previously was the county’s district attorney prior to his election as judge last fall, had discussions with state police whether there was evidence to charge someone with Kenvin’s killing.
“I did not believe that we had sufficient evidence to successfully prosecute someone,” Schultz said in an email. “I do not recall when those discussions occurred.”
Schultz said he doesn’t remember when state police notified him that they had decided the case was “exceptionally cleared” and was told police would handle a press conference announcing the decision.
There is no standard procedure when it comes to making public pronouncements on resolution of a case, according to Myles Snyder, communications director for state police.
A press conference could be done by a state police barracks or area troop commander or the local district attorney’s office or in combination, Snyder said. Such was the case last month in Mercer County when the Mercer County District Attorney’s Office and Pennsylvania State Police at Mercer and the Troop D headquarters in Butler held a news conference on resolution of a 1980 case in Mercer County.
Closure for the family
While chance led Kenvin’s family to contact state police last year only to find authorities actually solved the case in 2016, her family has closure on what Williams termed “an evil act.”
The police explaining what they feel happened has made a made a difference to the family, Williams said.
“I talked to my brothers and my cousins and everyone is somewhat relieved that there was an end to the thing,” he said.
“We’re over it, but it was very troubling at the beginning not to have any information coming for the longest time,” Williams said. “Time heals all wounds and it’s been a long time.”
