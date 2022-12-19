Pennsylvanians can now purchase 2023 dog licenses from their county treasurers. State law requires all dogs 3 months and older to be licensed by Jan. 1 of each year.
An annual dog license is $8.50, or $6.50 if the animal is spayed or neutered.
Lifetime licenses are available for dogs with permanent identification like a microchip or tattoo. Older adults and people with disabilities may be eligible for discounts.
Disability licenses cannot be purchased at a satellite office and must be purchased at the Treasurer’s Office at the Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville.
The dog license application only requests owner contact information and details about the dog being licensed, including name, age, breed and color.
Crawford County Treasurer Christine Krzysiak offered these reasons for dog licensing:
• If your dog gets lost, a license is the best way to get him back. A license helps animal control and shelters identify your dog and get him back home safely.
• It’s the law. All dogs three months and older must have a current license.
• The cost of a license is less than the penalty for being caught without one. Owners who fail to license their dogs could face a fine of up to $300 for each unlicensed dog.
• License fees support animal control. The annual fee you pay to license your dog helps keep shelters running and supports the work of the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement, which is responsible for ensuring the welfare of dogs, regulating dangerous dogs and overseeing annual licensing and rabies vaccinations.
Licenses may be purchased at Bova’s Hardware, Buell’s Corner Store, Cochranton Borough Building, Cochranton Vet Hospital, Erie Crawford Co-op, Humane Society Animal Shelter, Humane Society Vet Hospital, Lincan Food Mart, Marty’s Tack and Leather, Merry’s Hardware, Morrison Builder Supply, Nicolls Insurance, Pawsitive Vibes Pet Boutique, Ralston Hardware and Westford Milling, or through Krzysiak by visiting the courthouse or online at crawfordcountypa.net/treasurer.
• More information: Call (814) 333-7332.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.