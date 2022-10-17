The Conneaut Lake area’s 31st Fall Pumpkin Fest was a smashing success — and not just due to its giant pumpkin drops on Saturday and Sunday.
It wasn’t just the chance to see a vehicle squished by a giant pumpkin, but good weather, arts and crafts, food and entertainment that drew thousands Friday, Saturday and Sunday to the grounds of Conneaut Lake Park.
“We’ve been very pleased with the turnout — we had about 9,700,” said Becky Leonard, chair of the event, which is put on by the Conneaut Lake Area Business Association to support year-round community activities.
“It’s been busy — real busy and it’s been good,” said Jeff Kneram, owner of Sassy Classy Girls’ Stuff, a jewelry and accessories vendor from New Castle.
Kneram was one of about 135 vendors on the grounds of the park for the three-day festival. He’s been a vendor for the past 12 editions.
“You look around everybody is doing well,” Kneram said, pointing toward his fellow vendors along Park Avenue, one of six streets of vendors set up for the festival. “And the bands are good, too.”
Dean and Erin Campbell, vendors from Greenville who have attended the past 12 editions, agreed.
“This is really a big draw for the region — it’s one of the largest festivals this time of year,” Dean said.
“Becky really does a tremendous job,” Erin added. “We go to a lot of events and this is the best.”
The family-friendly event drew thousands during its three-day run including around 6,000 on Saturday alone.
“We came last year for the first time and really enjoyed it,” said Lindsey Wiard of Meadville, who was strolling the grounds with husband James and their son, Noah, age 1½. “I love the arts and crafts.”
Wayne and Olenka Uzarski of Canonsburg, too, were enjoying the festival with their children, Mason, age 3, and Logan, 5 months.
“We’ve not checked it out before and decided to,” Olenka said. “This is really huge.”
“I’m surprised at how much stuff there is,” Wayne added.
The festival featured a wide variety of musical entertainment Saturday and Sunday as well as children’s activities, plus there was the Pumpkin Fest Parade in downtown Conneaut Lake on Saturday morning.
But the festival’s most famous activity is its pumpkin drop held on both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.
Hundreds lined up — at a safe distance — to watch a super-sized squash be hoisted high in the air via a crane before being released as more than 1,000 pounds of pure pulverizing pumpkin hit a vehicle below.
The tell-tale “whomp!” as the pumpkin struck the Toyota Yaris below on Saturday led to “oohs,” “aahs” then applause, laughter, and hoots and hollers from the throng that had gathered.
“It smashed a whole car! Did you see that?” a young boy laughing asked his parents.
Sunday’s pumpkin drop doubled up on Saturday by having a van loaded with a giant pumpkin hoisted upside down over Saturday’s auto remnants and then dropped onto it.
Pleasing the crowd with crafts, entertainment and fun is what the festival is all about, according to Leonard.
“We had a good configuration this year (with six streets of vendors) so people didn’t have to go too far to see everything,” she said. “We heard people say ‘I love this festive atmosphere.’”
The dates for 2023 Fall Pumpkin Fest will be Oct. 13-15 on the park grounds, Leonard added.
