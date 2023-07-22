The summer of 2003 turned very wet very quickly that July.
The frequent showers and thunderstorms that month and slower-than-normal evaporation because of the relatively cool temperatures primed soil conditions for flooding by late in the month.
The tipping point finally arrived the week of July 21-28, 2003, when a warm and moist airmass combined with support from a frontal boundary to produce rounds of thunderstorms with heavy rainfall.
On Monday, July 21, 2003, a large complex of thunderstorms produced torrential rains over much of north-central and northeast Ohio into northwest Pennsylvania during the morning and early afternoon.
After a short break, additional thunderstorms developed during the evening and moved very slowly, impacting the same areas repeatedly. This rainfall on already saturated grounds led to widespread flooding, with Crawford County among the hardest hit.
Rivers and streams that exceeded their banks damaged well over a thousand homes in Summit and Trumbull counties in northeast Ohio alone, with several hundred declared uninhabitable. Hundreds of roads and bridges were also washed out, and thousands of homes experienced at least basement flooding. Sadly, five fatalities occurred from the catastrophic flash flooding. Two of these deaths occurred in an underground parking garage in Hudson, Ohio, when it filled with water in only a few minutes according to witnesses. One man was electrocuted and killed while working in his flooded basement near Hudson, a 10-year-old boy drowned on the northeast side of Warren, Ohio, when he was sucked into a culvert, and one man drowned outside of Cochranton when a bridge washed out, sweeping three cars into the French Creek.
In Crawford County alone, there were $30 million in damages. Damage in the six counties affected by the storm reached nearly $188 million, which would equate to nearly $310 million in today.
Impact in Crawford County
• Total rainfall of 2 to 4 inches fell across the county.
• Rainfall rates exceeded 2” per hour during the early afternoon hours.
• Devastating flooding in Cochranton, Titusville, Meadville and Saegertown.
• Dozens of homes and businesses were damaged in Cochranton and many people were evacuated.
• Church Run tributary of Oil Creek flooded parts of Titusville, with residents of North Franklin and West Mount Vernon streets evacuated.
• Dozens of homes and businesses were damaged in Titusville.
• Widespread street and lowland flooding occurred across Crawford County with water in some areas up to 5 feet deep.
• Dozens of roads and culverts were washed out, and over 50 people were rescued from their homes and vehicles.
• French Creek at Meadville did not reach flood stage, but it did reach action stage of 12.21 feet. This is because the gauge is slightly south of where the heaviest rain fell, so the crest at Cochranton was likely much higher.
The article was written by Richard Garuckas, Raelene Campbell, Doug Kahn and Nick Greenawalt of the NWS Cleveland.
