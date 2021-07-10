A mysterious ailment is affecting at least 11 different species of songbirds in Pennsylvania and other states.
Affected birds have crusty eyes and neurological symptoms that might include seizures, difficulty standing and head shaking, according to wildlife specialists.
Two affected birds displaying the symptoms were turned over by residents to the Tamarack Wildlife Center near Saegertown Thursday, Carol Holmgren, the center's executive director, said Friday.
One was a fledging American robin found in Millcreek Township, Erie County, while the other was a European starling found near Guys Mills, Holmgren said. The robin had crusty eyes that were held mainly closed, twitched his head and was unable to stand. The starling's symptoms weren't as dramatic at the robin's, Holmgren said.
Both birds succumbed to illness and their remains turned over to Pennsylvania Game Commission wildlife biologists for further analysis, Holmgren said.
Holmgren is urging residents to take down bird feeders and bird baths until further notice as a way to control any spread of the illness.
"The purpose is to minimize the congregation of birds," Holmgren said. "We don't know what is causing the ailment. It is likely to stay for awhile."
The two birds from the region are among at least 70 birds in Pennsylvania showing the described neurological symptoms and crusty eyes, according to Penn State University.
The affected birds are not restricted to a specific family or group of birds, according researchers.
The primary species reported to be affected are blue jay, common grackle, American robin, northern cardinal and European starling, Margaret Brittingham, professor of wildlife resources in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences, said. Other species affected are the house finch, house sparrow, eastern bluebird, red-bellied woodpecker, Carolina chickadee and Carolina wren.
Many of the illness reports are of young birds that recently have left the nest, but adults also are affected.
Bird mortalities first were reported in the Washington, D.C., area, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and Kentucky in May, according to Penn State University. In June, there were additional reports from Delaware, Indiana, Ohio, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, with most of the Pennsylvania cases having occurred in the southeast region of the state.
"Currently, we know more about what is not causing these symptoms and deaths than what is causing them," Brittingham said. "A number of diagnostic labs across the country are working on unravelling this mystery. In Pennsylvania, the Wildlife Futures Program at the University of Pennsylvania Veterinary School is working in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Game Commission to test birds for different pathogens and toxins."
Brittingham said that at the national level scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Wildlife Health Lab are tracking test results from across the country. Those tests have not found any of the following pathogens in birds tested to date: Salmonella and Chlamydia bacteria; avian influenza virus, West Nile virus and other flaviviruses; Newcastle disease virus and other paramyxoviruses, herpesviruses and poxviruses; and Trichomonas parasites, she said. Toxicology tests are ongoing on the birds.
Social media posts fueled posts speculate the illness is related indirectly to the emergence of brood X periodical cicadas due to the timing and geographic correlation between the cicada emergence and the bird deaths. For now that's theory, not fact, according to Brittingham.
"But at this time, it is all speculation, and we need to wait for results from the diagnostic labs before we can fully understand the issue," Brittingham said.