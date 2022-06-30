SPARTA TOWNSHIP — Nineteen youths were arrested at a party Saturday in rural northwestern Crawford County, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
The arrests came after a noise complaint in regard to a party at a location on Old Route 77 east of Spartansburg, police stated in a press release.
“Upon arrival and investigation,” the release stated, “it was determined a large number of the party-goers were underage and consuming alcohol.”
Charges for underage drinking are pending, according to police.
Police responded to the incident at about 12:04 a.m. Those arrested ranged in age from 16 to 20 and consisted of 13 boys and six girls. The youths’ places of residence included several western Pennsylvania locations — Columbus, Corry, Erie, Fairview, North East, Pittsburgh and Union City — and several New York locations — Clymer, Lakewood and Sheridan.
None of the youths arrested were named in the police press release.
