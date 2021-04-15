Crawford County added 16 coronavirus cases for the second day in a row, officials said.
The Department of Health reported the increase in cases in its latest data release Thursday, bringing the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 6,830 since the pandemic began about 13 months ago.
The county has had 147 cases over the past 14 days, or about 10 a day. By comparison, just last Thursday the county had a two-week total of 108 cases for an eight-a-day average.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were seven COVID patients hospitalized in the county, an decrease of one from Wednesday's report. There were two adult patients in an intensive care unit and no ventilators in use, both the same as Wednesday. There were four adult ICU beds available, an increase of one bed available.
In other COVID-related news:
• Pennsylvania had more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day on Thursday when the state Department of Health registered 5,060 new cases.
• Statewide there were 44 deaths, the third day in a row with at least that many.
• There were 2,577 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania on Thursday, according to the state Department of Health’s report, down three from the previous day. Of those patients, 572 were in intensive care units (ICUs), up 30 from Wednesday, and the number of patients on ventilators increased by three.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 19,347 cases (an increase of 37 from Wednesday), Mercer County 8,828 (up 18), Venango County 3,635 (up 10) and Warren County 2,410 (up 23).
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 2.55 million, including 20,018 in Crawford County.