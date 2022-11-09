A ticket worth $100,000 in Monday’s Powerball drawing was sold in Saegertown.
Lottery officials said there were six winning tickets sold in the state worth a combined total of $1.5 million. This includes one prize worth $1 million sold in Dauphin County, and five other prizes worth $100,000 each sold in Northampton, Luzerne, Lycoming, Crawford and Montgomery counties.
These tickets were sold in Pennsylvania leading up to the 41st draw in this historic Powerball jackpot run, which ended when a single jackpot-winning ticket was sold in California. That ticket won the jackpot of $2.04 billion ($997.6 million cash), making it the world’s largest lottery prize ever won.
The $1 million-winning ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn, 10-33-41-47-56, to win $1 million, less applicable withholding. The five Powerball with Power Play tickets each matched four of the five white balls drawn and the red Powerball 10 to win $100,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play option, the tickets would have been worth $50,000 each. The Power Play multiplier drawn was 2.
Prior to the drawing that produced the jackpot-winning ticket in California, the Powerball had been rolling since Aug. 3, when the jackpot was last won in Pennsylvania. In Pennsylvania, this recent jackpot run has generated more than $170.9 million in sales, creating a profit of more than $68.3 million to benefit older Pennsylvanians, lottery officials said.
Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winning tickets purchased at a Pennsylvania Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back. Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed. To initiate an online prize claim, winners should call (800) 692-7481. Players may visit palottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.
The winning ticket sold in Saegertown was at Country Fair, 515 Main St.
