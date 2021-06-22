A $1.9 million resurfacing project that will give motorists a smoother ride on Route 428 in Plum and Troy townships in Venango and Crawford counties is scheduled to start next month.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) project will include paving of approximately 8 miles of Route 428 from the intersection of Route 4022 (Buxton Road) in Plum Township, Venango County, to the intersection of Route 408 in Troy Township, Crawford County.
The project will also include paving Route 408 in Troy Township from Walnut Street to Route 8.
Work will also include base repairs, tree trimming and removal, drainage improvements, guiderail updates, Americans with Disabilities Act curb ramps and pavement markings.
Construction is expected to begin July 7, weather permitting, and ibe completed by early September.
No detours are expected in connection with the project. Motorists may encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers.
Drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts and lane restrictions and anticipate travel delays during active work hours.
The contractor for the $1.87 million project is Lindy Paving of New Galilee.
PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions, and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.