State officials on Monday invited qualified food banks, pantries, shelters and soup kitchens that offer emergency food assistance to apply for $1.6 million in The Emergency Food Assistance (TEFAP) Reach and Resiliency Grants.
The grants aim to expand access to emergency food assistance in isolated or underserved rural or low-income communities.
Grants are available to organizations distributing TEFAP through contracts with the state, county or a county-designated lead agency. Nonprofits that provide food assistance and are interested in becoming TEFAP distribution agencies can contact their county lead agency to learn more.
Funded projects may include expanded cold storage, warehouse space and equipment, delivery vehicles for food distribution, and materials to publicize availability of TEFAP foods.
Full grant guidelines are published in the April 1 edition of the PA Bulletin.
Apply online through the Department of Community and Economic Development’s Single Electronic Application. Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. May 26.
According to Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap, in 2022, more than 1.1 million Pennsylvanians, or 8.9 percent of everyone in the state, and 13 percent of our children, may not know the source of their next meal.
