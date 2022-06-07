ERIE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced that Presque Isle State Park in Erie will receive $1.5 million for beach nourishment and sand replenishment in the fiscal year 2022 work plan and fiscal year 2023 budget.
In February, Republican Congressman Mike Kelly sent a letter to the principal deputy assistant secretary of the Army for Civil Works and the lieutenant general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to formally request that sand replenishment for Presque Isle remain a high-priority project.
“I am very pleased that the Army Corps of Engineers has once again recognized the importance of properly maintaining Presque Isle State Park’s 7-mile shoreline,” said Kelly, who represents Pennsylvania’s 16th Congressional District which includes all of Crawford County. “These beaches are a natural and economic treasure that serves as an integral part of Erie’s identity.”
