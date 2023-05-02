A $1.2 billion deal involving pet food manufacturing facilities in Meadville has been completed, the J.M. Smucker Co. announced Friday.
Post Holdings Inc. of St. Louis has acquired Smucker’s pet food brands, including the Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature’s Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles ’n Bits and Gravy Train brands, as well as the company’s private label pet food business. In exchange for the pet food lines, the Orrville, Ohio-based Smucker received $700 million in cash and approximately 5.39 million shares of common stock of Post Holdings Inc.
“With the close of this transaction, we are excited to continue advancing our pet strategy, which is focused on driving growth for our dog snacks and cat food brands, including Milk-Bone and Meow Mix,” said Mark Smucker, chairman of the board, president and CEO. “We are confident in the potential of these businesses and are well positioned to deliver continued growth.”
In addition to the various pet food brands, the deal also includes Smucker manufacturing facilities in Meadville; manufacturing and distribution facilities in Bloomsburg; and manufacturing facilities in Lawrence, Kansas.
Post is also taking on more than 1,000 Smucker workers as part of the deal.
Smucker had approximately 250 employees at its Meadville facilities in early February, a company spokesman told The Meadville Tribune when the deal was announced Feb. 8.
In spring 2018, Smucker acquired the Meadville plant from the then-Ainsworth Pet Nutrition LLC, a Meadville-based pet food company, in an all-cash deal valued at $1.9 billion.
Ainsworth Pet Nutrition was a fifth-generation pet food business owned by the Lang family of Meadville when it was sold to Smucker. The firm had started in 1933 when George “Dad” Lang’s Springer spaniel had a litter of 11 pups and Lang started making his own pet food to save money.
The acquisition is expected to provide a foothold in the pet food business for a company better known for its cereal products. Post food brands include Honey Bunches of Oats, Grape Nuts, Post Raisin Bran and Pebbles; Peter Pan peanut butter; Bob Evans food products; Egg Beaters egg products; and Simply Potatoes products.
Post announced plans to create a new pet food division within Post Consumer Brands once the deal closed.
“We expect this acquisition to continue our history of creating value with a buy and build approach to categories,” Rob Vitale, Post’s president and chief executive officer, said when the purchase was announced. “Most importantly, I am delighted to welcome the over 1,000 talented people who will join us as Post colleagues.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.