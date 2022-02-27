Two New York men are in Crawford County jail, charged with stealing more than $15,000 from a Meadville laundromat during an early-morning break-in on Feb. 18.
Johnathan B. Camacho-Monge, 23, and Dustin J. Clifton, 37, of Jamestown, were arraigned Friday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino. Each faces five felonies and other charges from Meadville Police Department.
Surveillance footage from Lucy’s Laundry Basket, 727 Bessemer St., shows that the break-in took place from approximately 2:49 a.m. until about 4:30 a.m. Feb 18, according to the arrest affidavit filed by police in the case.
The video shows two men entering through a locked employees-only side door at the laundromat and later removing a safe containing approximately $15,300 and placing it into a sport utility vehicle, police reported.
Inspection of the business showed extensive damage to the door and door frame and a broken window on the door to the office that had contained the safe, according to the arrest affidavit. A cash register was also damaged as was the rear of an automated teller machine. The damage was estimated at more than $5,000 in value and the stolen safe, which measured 4 feet tall, 2 feet wide and 2 feet deep, was estimated to be worth $2,000 exclusive of its contents.
Camacho-Monge and Clifton were arrested in Gerry, New York, by the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office at around 11 p.m. the same day, according to a press release.
Investigators called to investigate a suspicious vehicle along a rural road located Clifton and Camacho-Monge with approximately $5,000, according to Meadville police. Their GMC Terrain resembled the one seen in the surveillance video, and a large safe that had been forced open was found about 10 feet from the vehicle with information regarding Lucy’s Laundromat inside.
Clifton faces a felony count of burglary, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief; two felony counts of theft by unlawful taking; a misdemeanor count of defiant trespass; and a summary count of criminal trespass.
Camacho-Monge faces felony conspiracy counts of burglary, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief; two felony counts of theft by unlawful taking; a misdemeanor conspiracy count of defiant trespass; and a summary conspiracy count of criminal trespass.
Clifton, 37, is being held in lieu of $200,000 bail.
Camacho-Monge is being held without bail because of an ongoing criminal homicide investigation in New York as well as his ties to Puerto Rico, where he recently traveled, according to court documents.
Preliminary hearings for both men were scheduled for March 11 before Pendolino.