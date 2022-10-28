A new fund has been established at Crawford Heritage Community Foundation to honor the legacy of Lee Ann Leech, an infection prevention nurse at Meadville Medical Center.
In making the announcement foundation officials said Leech, who found much joy in administering vaccinations during the pandemic, passed away Aug. 16. However, officials said, her true passion was found in teaching. She also served as a clinical instructor for Edinboro University nursing students for many years.
“Lee Ann Leech epitomized the best of nursing both as a clinician and an educator. During the 30 years I worked with her she was always kind to patients (and staff) and knowledgeable. She was constantly learning throughout her career, and never hesitated to learn new things or tackle a new topic. Lee Ann was always willing to ‘pitch in,’ in a quiet and efficient way. I cannot ever remember her complaining about the work load or hours! She was dedicated to the field of nursing. When she became a nurse educator she was not only interested in teaching but in her students learning. She would often ask me to talk with her students about a particular problem while on rounds to reinforce a point she was trying to impart. This scholarship will allow her legacy as a clinician and educator to continue, and I am certain although she would be quiet and humble she would have greatly appreciated the lasting impact on the nursing profession,” said Dr. Ken Challener.
As a means to honor her legacy, the Lee Ann Leech Nursing Scholarship was established at the Crawford Heritage Community Foundation after Challener contacted them and made the initial donation which will fund annual scholarships for residents of Crawford County interested in becoming a Registered Nurse.
Donations can be made by credit card (https://www.crawfordheritage.org/donate-now/) or by mailing cash or check to the Crawford Heritage Community Foundation, P.O. Box 933, Meadville, PA 16335. Please be sure to include Lee Ann Leech Nursing Scholarship on the check’s memo line or in the notes on the online form.
The foundation manages more than 100 funds, which benefit more than 100 different organizations, scholarships and charitable purposes. The foundation makes grants totaling more than $600,000 each year and more than $10 million has been awarded since the organization was established in 1998.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.