A new date and location has been set for a preliminary hearing in Mercer County for homicide suspect Johnny F. Henry Jr. of Meadville.
Henry, 31, is accused by Pennsylvania State Police with killing Joseph DeTello, 40, of Meadville at a rural Mercer County property last year.
Henry is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated and simple assault, strangulation, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and abuse of a corpse.
The preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 31 before Magisterial District Judge Douglas Straub of Grove City. While the hearing will be heard by Straub, it will be held in a courtroom at the Mercer County Courthouse in Mercer rather than at Straub’s district court offices.
State police allege Henry strangled DeTello on Nov. 3 at a property in Jackson Township, Mercer County.
According to the arrest affidavit filed in the case by state police, Henry used DeTello’s sport utility vehicle to transport DeTello’s body to Lawrence County that same day, leaving both the body and the SUV along Young Road in Slippery Rock Township.
DeTello’s remains were found lying in the ground next to the SUV by a passing motorist around 4:30 p.m. Nov. 3, police said.
DeTello’s death was ruled a homicide due to asphyxiation following an autopsy Nov. 4.
Court documents indicate Henry and DeTello knew each other, however, the alleged motive in the case hasn’t been made known.
Mercer County District Attorney Pete Acker previously told the Tribune that state police received a tip on Nov. 10 about DeTello’s death occurring at a residence near Lake Latonka in Mercer County.
Henry was arrested in the Columbus, Ohio, area Nov. 15 on a warrant from Mercer County and subsequently was extradited from Ohio on Nov. 30.
Henry remains lodged in the Mercer County Jail without bond. Henry has been in the Mercer County Jail since his extradition.
