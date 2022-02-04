Neither snow nor ice nor a slushy wintry mix stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds: They are the cookie carriers, participants in what has quickly become a popular downtown tradition.
Snickerdoodles, strawberry shortbread, biscochitos: The Meadville Independent Business Alliance’s fourth annual First Friday Cookie Walk will feature those sweet treats and many more today. More than 20 organizations will hand out free cookies at 18 locations on Chestnut and Market streets beginning at 5 p.m.
The sweetness starts at the Market House, where participants can pick up their official cookie boxes. You need one to participate, according MIBA President Heather Fish, and the boxes are only available at the Market House. There’s also a limit of one box per family.
Don’t worry, though. With 21 cookie varieties available, all family members should be able to find plenty of treats they like.
“I’m already really excited,” Fish said on Thursday. “All of the businesses have ordered at least 15 dozen cookies and we anticipate about 200 people participating.”
Cookie supplies are first-come, first serve. There won’t be any worm cookies, but it’s fair to say that the early bird will get the mini oatmeal cream pies, the maple blondie bars, the carrot cake cookies and the numerous other gourmet goodies. Punctuality will likely be rewarded, but Fish said the official cookie boxes won’t be released till the event begins at 5 p.m.
All of the cookies being distributed were created in licensed bakeries, Fish said. and they will be individually wrapped. Participants are also asked to wear masks and follow the safety protocols of participating businesses.
After a postponement to May last year due to pandemic-related concerns, the Cookie Walk is back to its usual winter setting at a time when store traffic can be slow as people wind up spending lots of time at home in an effort to avoid the cold.
The free-cookie fun is designed to lure people out and refresh their awareness of downtown shopping opportunities, according to Fish, who will be serving up biscochitos inside Hatch Hollow, formerly Foundry CoWork, the coworking space and art gallery she will open soon on Chestnut Street.
While likely unfamiliar to most Cookie Walk participants, biscochitos are the official state cookie of New Mexico, where Fish was raised. The thin-rolled butter cookies have a hint of cinnamon and anise, she said.
“Hopefully we’ll see some friendly faces and give away some free cookies to people,” Fish said. “It’s a chance to see each other and get people to see all the businesses we have downtown. It’s a good opportunity for new businesses too.”
Michelle Leveto will be passing out chocolate mint cookies inside her new business, Peppermint Palace, a candy store opened just three weeks ago at 272 Chestnut St. Leveto said she was inspired to open the store after visiting one in another small city and asking her husband, “Why not have a candy store in Meadville?”
“I thought it would be a great way for me to participate in the community,” Leveto said of her shop’s upcoming Cookie Walk experience. The store specializes in candy — everything from old-school candy buttons to elaborate candy-themed gift baskets — but Leveto was confident her cookies, loaded with a chocolate mint inside, would be a welcome inventory addition for the day.
“We’re all about the sweetness,” she said.