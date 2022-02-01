Starting today, National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. customers will be paying a little bit less for natural gas.
National Fuel has submitted its quarterly gas supply cost adjustment to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, lowering the cost the average customer will pay by $2.60 a month.
The monthly bill of a typical residential customer with annual usage of 101,100 cubic feet of gas will go from $85.16 to $82.56, according to the company.
The decrease mainly is due to lower market prices that the company is paying for natural gas supplies, National Fuel said.
Under Pennsylvania law, gas supply costs are passed along to customers on a dollar-for-dollar basis, with no mark-up or profit to the utility.
Pennsylvania utility companies are permitted to adjust gas supply charges on a quarterly basis to reflect changes in the market price of natural gas.
National Fuel adjusts its gas supply charges each year in February, May, August and November.
Though gas prices are trending higher compared to recent years, National Fuel’s purchasing strategy and use of storage gas helps to limit volatility or price spikes, according to Carly Manino, National Fuel’s spokeswoman.
Also today, National Fuel’s price-to-compare gas commodity charge decreases to $0.60372 per 100 cubic feet (ccf). The price-to-compare on the National Fuel bill under Gas Supply Charges is important for customers who are shopping for an alternate gas supplier, Manino said.
National Fuel customers who are having trouble paying their bills should call, toll-free, (800) 365-3234 for assistance as there are a number of programs available, Manino added.
The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) offers help based on income guidelines and household size. A family of four with an annual income of $39,750 or less may qualify for a grant. Crisis grants also are available for customers with an overdue balance or who do not currently have gas service.
• More information: Go online to LIHEAPhelps.com or call, toll-free, (877) 443-2743.
Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) is open for eligible tenant households. ERAP helps renters impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic receive assistance with paying past and future utility bills. ERAP has higher income eligibility than LIHEAP.
• More information: Go online to dhs.pa.gov/coronavirus/Pages/Emergency-Rental-Assistance-Program.aspx or call 211.
The Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund (PAHAF) supports Pennsylvania homeowners experiencing financial hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and whose household income is at or below 150 percent of the area median income.
PAHAF funds help to prevent mortgage-related issues and utility disconnections.
• More information: Go online to pahaf.org.
Other payment assistance through National Fuel programs include:
• Budget Plan, which allows predictable monthly gas bills and stabilized heating payments for the year.
• Deferred Payment Agreement in which customers can negotiate a payment plan in the event of a problem or special circumstance.
• LIRA (Low-Income Residential Assistance Program), which offers reduced-rate monthly bills and debt forgiveness.
• LIURP (Low Income Usage Reduction Program), which offers weatherization assistance for customers who meet income and consumption requirements.
• CARES (Customer Assistance Referral Evaluation Services), which offers payment arrangements and assistance referrals for customers facing hardships.
• Neighbor For Neighbor Heat Fund, which helps customers who are having difficulty paying bills and who meet one of the following criteria: at least 55 years old, a veteran, disabled, have a certified medical condition, or are receiving unemployment benefits.