Meadville City Council will vote Wednesday on a plan to borrow $7.5 million in order to save more than $900,000 on city employee pension funds over the next 12 years.
Other agenda items include discussion of additions to the schedule of monthly meetings, formalizing parade permit policies, renewing authorization for the authority that oversees the city’s recreation complex and recognizing two retiring employees.
The borrowing plan, if approved, will authorize the issuing of enough bonds to immediately pay off the city’s unfunded pension liabilities. The city will likely pay interest of about 2.5 percent on the borrowed funds — significantly less than the 7.5 percent accrued each year by the unfunded pension liabilities. Similar plans have benefited the city in 2005 and 2010, according to a representative of the investment banking firm that underwrites the city’s bonds who recommended the move to council at its last meeting.
Ordinances typically require council approval at two meetings, but debt ordinances like the one proposed for Wednesday require only a single approval.
Council will also discuss adding a study session to the monthly schedule of public meetings. For years, council has met on the first and third Wednesday of each month. The proposal up for discussion, according to City Manager Maryann Menanno, envisions adding a study session for discussion on the second Wednesday of each month and council subcommittee meetings on the fourth Wednesday of each month. The proposed new meetings would take place at noon in contrast to the voting meetings, which begin at 6 p.m.
At the Feb. 2 meeting, council launched three new subcommittees focused on finance, housing and economic development, and community engagement.
As council considers the addition of new meetings, it also will discuss moving its regular meeting scheduled for March 16. Menanno said several staff members will be out of town at a conference, so council will consider rescheduling the meeting for March 23 at 6 p.m.
Council will vote to codify changes to city policies on parade permits that were put into practice last year. The policy changes require that parade permits be submitted at least two weeks in advance of proposed events to receive consideration, according to Menanno.
After 50 years, the board that oversees Meadville Area Recreation Complex must also be reauthorized, according to Menanno. Council similarly renewed the articles of incorporation in 2021 for the Market Authority, which oversees the Market House.
Concluding the agenda are resolutions recognizing Debbie Corll, who is resigning from her position as grants administrator, and Frank Duda, who will retire Feb. 22 from his position as executive director of Meadville Area Sewer Authority.