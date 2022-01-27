Meadville TOPS 612
The Jan. 12 meeting of Meadville TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 612 was called to order by Jane Zazitski. There was a moment of silence and prayer for the world. The TOPS pledge was given followed by roll call.
Weekly statistics for Jan. 12: Thirteen weighed in — eight lost and five gained. Monthly statistics: 22.5 pounds loss, 15.25 gained, which left six pounds for the month.
Lotto winners were announced. There was a first-place winner. Pauline Mead was second place, followed by a third-place winner. Sandy Belknapp was the Big Money winner.
There were two winners of the end-of-the-month grab bags.
Attendance winners: 0 to 1 pound, Connie Young; 1 1/4 to 2 pounds, Linda Boice; and there was a winner in the 2 to 3 pounds loss.
Weekly best loser was Stephanie Miller and there were two runners-up. Pauline was one of them. Officer of the week was Jane. Menu winner was Jane.
Monthly best loser was noted, runner-up was Barb. There was a name tag winner. Stephanie drew the marble, which was red.
Yes, yes is smaller portions.
Programs were picked for January. Pauline was the next week and Connie is Jan. 26.
Lea had a reading, "Getting Old Is Not Easy." Stephanie had a program suggested that uses two bottles. One with the goal weight you have to lose. Marbles in a jar for this. Another jar for weight lost.
Ideas for on-the-go lunches were discussed.
The meeting adjourned and the "Helping Hands" prayer was said.
Meetings are held at the Nazarene Church, 851 Washington St.
• More information: Call Jane at (814) 336-2729.