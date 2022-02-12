The Feb. 2 meeting of Meadville TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) was called to order by Jane, followed by the TOPS pledge. Weekly loss winners were announced; Lea was the best weekly loser and Barb was runner-up. The officer of the week was Jane.
There were 11 members who weighed in: four lost, six gained, one stayed the same.
This was the monthly business meeting; financial report was given by the treasurer and the monthly statistics report was given by Jane. Motions were made to accept the financial report as stated, and motion carried. Monthly best loser for January was Holly, who was awarded a charm and a bag filled with healthy treats and other surprises. The monthly runner-up was Linda C., who received a surprise bag also.
Everyone was notified that 2022 dues are now due and reminded that the cost has changed.
A detailed discussion was given on the member rally to be held in Erie on May 6 and 7. Workshops, activities, meals and accommodations were discussed. Anyone wishing to attend any of the workshops or banquets are asked to notify Jane so all reservations can be made by the end of February.
Several members spoke on how they implemented the tips from last week’s program on health and nutrition tips.
Monthly inspiration to all TOPS members: “Start each day with a positive thought and a grateful heart,” by Roy T. Bennett.
TOPS meetings are held weekly on Wednesdays from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. at the Nazarene Church, 851 Washington St.
• More information: Call Jane at (814) 336-2729.