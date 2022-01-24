The fifth annual Meadville, the Beloved Community Fair will be held virtually this year, following the format used in its last iteration.
Organizers announced Wednesday the move to virtual. Links to the fair’s digital presentation will be made available starting Feb. 27 on the Meadville Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Board, Forever Broadcasting and Meadville Area Middle School websites, as well as potentially others. The middle school website will also have a link to the digital pdf passport for students as well.
As in past years, Meadville, the Beloved Community Fair will showcase local agencies, governments, school districts, health systems, outreach programs and organizations that impact the daily lives of people in the Meadville area. The event is a collaborative effort between Allegheny College, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Board and Crawford Central School District.
Participating groups will make three-minute “webisodes” which will be aired for the virtual program. Meadville Area Middle School students will also work on projects about the fair, which are judged based on a rubric and with trophies awarded to groups and individuals.
Any organization or group who has not participated in past versions of the fair and wish to do so are encouraged to contact Armendia Dixon at armendia.dixon1@gmail.com. Invitations have been sent out to past participants.
Parents, their children and all citizens are invited to attend the fair via the links when they’re made available.