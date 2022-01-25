ERIE — The Meadville boys and girls swimming teams were defeated by McDowell on Monday at McDowell Senior High School.
The girls team lost 105-74, but featured strong performances from JJ Gowetski, Maura Bloss and Olivia Philbrick.
The trio, in addition to Brielle Cheney, won the 200 medley relay in a time of 1:55:03.
Gowetski and Bloss helped Meadville win the 200 freestyle relay (1:49:22) as well. They were joined by Jenna Bosco and Jaidyn Jordyn.
Gowetski also won the 200 individual medley (2:14:86) and 100 freesyle (54:89). Bloss won the 100 butterfly (56:10) and 50 freesyle (25:15). Both girls won all four events they competed in.
Philbrick won the 100 backstroke (1:00:86) and placed second in the 50 freestyle (25:79).
On the boys side, Meadville lost 109-54.
Braden Bosco won the 100 backstroke (1:02:52) and Isaac Johnson won the 100 breaststroke (1:03:94). Charlie Minor won the diving competition with a score of 182.
The boys and girls swimming teams are scheduled to compete again on Feb. 3 at Warren.