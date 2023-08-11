RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — Meadville had a top-ten finish in Thursday's Mt. Hope Golf Course Invitational hosted by Lakeview.

The Bulldogs finished seventh with a team score of 350. Phillip Pandolph (83), Alex Burgess and Chris Costa (90) each broke 90 on the day. Jake Friters shot a 93. 

Conneaut was 14th with a score of 370. Robert Gowetski carded an 86 while Charlie Woods (93), Aiden Tyson (94) and Caiden Loucks each broke 100.

Saegertown placed 17th with a 380. Wyatt Zirkle led with an 80, which also gave him the fifth best individual score. Jon Grundy carded an 84 for the Panthers. 

Maplewood was 26th with a 422. Garrett Dewey posted the best score (94).

Lakeview A won the tournament with a score of 323. Jackson Gadsby and Adam Snyder each carded a 77.

1. Lakeview A (323)

Jackson Gadsby 77

Adam Snyder 77

Chris Mong 83

Lucas Fagley 86

2. McDowell (326)

John Ferretti 80

Jack Mucha 82

Bryce Peterson 82

Ethan Boch 82

3. Grove City (334)

Isaac Allan 75

Logan Goodrich 81

Trenton Nemec 87

Jimmy Irani 91

4. Greenville A (336)

Mason Vannoy 82

Brandon Stubert 83

LJ McGonigal 84

Soren Hedderick 87

5. Hickory (347)

Aidan Rueberger 81

Luke Ferrence 86

Owen Owen Hanelly 87

Adam Scott 93

6. Fort LeBoeuf (349)

Troy Bickel 85

Brody Beers 85

Nico Setterberg 89

Kody Bukoski 90

7. Meadville (350)

Philip Pandolph 83

Alex Burgess 85

Chris Costa 89

Jake Friters 93

8. Jamestown (356)

Cole Tennent 83

Shane Barnes 90

Colt Smith 91

Denner Babcock 92

9. West Middlesex (358)

John Partridge 84

Cody Maun 89

Nathan Kachulis 92

Gavin Shrawder 93

10. Lakeview B (358)

Parker Montgomery 88

Owen Dye 88

Cody Fagley 89

Logan Williams 93 

11. Rocky Grove (364) 

Hayen Bevier 86

Aaron Wetjen 86

Schiffer Anderson 94

Dillon Hamilton 98

12. Slippery Rock (364)

Trent Davey 87

Kellan Stoughton-Dragonski 89

Tyler Rice 91

Austin Runtas 97

13. Erie (368)

Eli Nicklas 82

Dominic Fracassi 89

John Sinnott 93

Joe Salamon-Bocignowski 104

14. Conneaut (370)

Robert Gowetski 86

Charlie Woods 93

Aiden Tyson 94

Caiden Loucks 97

15. Sharon (377)

Lucas Province 92

Will Beckert 93

Carmine Thomas 96

Lex Dobash 96

16. Union City (379)

Morgan Greico 91

Trent Parkhurst 93

Ian Kinney 97

Eli Troyer 98

17. Saegertown (380)

Wyatt Zirkle 80

Jon Grundy 84

Mason Allio 107

Westin Baker 109

18. Oil City (380)

Charlie Motter 90

Logan Laughran 94

Jace James 97

Bryce Stewart 99

19. Franklin (382)

Ty Prince 79

Ryan McCandless 91

Dylan Irwin 102

Damon Curry 110

20. Titusville (390)

Gavin Chapple 85

Peyton Madden 92

Lucas Henderson 104

Wyatt Obert 109

21. Greenville B (404)

Jacob Csonka 81

Easton McCowin 95

Jackson Weaver 111

TJ Wright 117

22. Corry (412)

Jacob Gantz 89

Kamdyn Moorr 103

Gavin Munsee 105

Landon Deane 115

23. Seneca (411) 

Klayton Kamisarski 98

Braden Kibe 101

Clayton Dolph 102

Brayden Johnson 110

24. Harbor Creek (412)

Owen Drabie 86

Jacob Rzodkiewz 99

Jaydin Carr 111

Nate Woll 116

25. Fort LeBoeuf B (417)

Cayden Jaglowski 97

Chris VonDuren 102

Drake Limrick 106

Tyler Curnelius 112

26. Maplewood (422)

Garrett Dewey 94

Avery Palotas 108

Colton Seely 109

Landon Reynolds 111

27. Mercer (461)

Lincoln Saracco 111

Chris Borowicz 114

Jake Lakso 116

Josh Borowicz 120

