RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — Meadville had a top-ten finish in Thursday's Mt. Hope Golf Course Invitational hosted by Lakeview.
The Bulldogs finished seventh with a team score of 350. Phillip Pandolph (83), Alex Burgess and Chris Costa (90) each broke 90 on the day. Jake Friters shot a 93.
Conneaut was 14th with a score of 370. Robert Gowetski carded an 86 while Charlie Woods (93), Aiden Tyson (94) and Caiden Loucks each broke 100.
Saegertown placed 17th with a 380. Wyatt Zirkle led with an 80, which also gave him the fifth best individual score. Jon Grundy carded an 84 for the Panthers.
Maplewood was 26th with a 422. Garrett Dewey posted the best score (94).
Lakeview A won the tournament with a score of 323. Jackson Gadsby and Adam Snyder each carded a 77.
1. Lakeview A (323)
Jackson Gadsby 77
Adam Snyder 77
Chris Mong 83
Lucas Fagley 86
2. McDowell (326)
John Ferretti 80
Jack Mucha 82
Bryce Peterson 82
Ethan Boch 82
3. Grove City (334)
Isaac Allan 75
Logan Goodrich 81
Trenton Nemec 87
Jimmy Irani 91
4. Greenville A (336)
Mason Vannoy 82
Brandon Stubert 83
LJ McGonigal 84
Soren Hedderick 87
5. Hickory (347)
Aidan Rueberger 81
Luke Ferrence 86
Owen Owen Hanelly 87
Adam Scott 93
6. Fort LeBoeuf (349)
Troy Bickel 85
Brody Beers 85
Nico Setterberg 89
Kody Bukoski 90
7. Meadville (350)
Philip Pandolph 83
Alex Burgess 85
Chris Costa 89
Jake Friters 93
8. Jamestown (356)
Cole Tennent 83
Shane Barnes 90
Colt Smith 91
Denner Babcock 92
9. West Middlesex (358)
John Partridge 84
Cody Maun 89
Nathan Kachulis 92
Gavin Shrawder 93
10. Lakeview B (358)
Parker Montgomery 88
Owen Dye 88
Cody Fagley 89
Logan Williams 93
11. Rocky Grove (364)
Hayen Bevier 86
Aaron Wetjen 86
Schiffer Anderson 94
Dillon Hamilton 98
12. Slippery Rock (364)
Trent Davey 87
Kellan Stoughton-Dragonski 89
Tyler Rice 91
Austin Runtas 97
13. Erie (368)
Eli Nicklas 82
Dominic Fracassi 89
John Sinnott 93
Joe Salamon-Bocignowski 104
14. Conneaut (370)
Robert Gowetski 86
Charlie Woods 93
Aiden Tyson 94
Caiden Loucks 97
15. Sharon (377)
Lucas Province 92
Will Beckert 93
Carmine Thomas 96
Lex Dobash 96
16. Union City (379)
Morgan Greico 91
Trent Parkhurst 93
Ian Kinney 97
Eli Troyer 98
17. Saegertown (380)
Wyatt Zirkle 80
Jon Grundy 84
Mason Allio 107
Westin Baker 109
18. Oil City (380)
Charlie Motter 90
Logan Laughran 94
Jace James 97
Bryce Stewart 99
19. Franklin (382)
Ty Prince 79
Ryan McCandless 91
Dylan Irwin 102
Damon Curry 110
20. Titusville (390)
Gavin Chapple 85
Peyton Madden 92
Lucas Henderson 104
Wyatt Obert 109
21. Greenville B (404)
Jacob Csonka 81
Easton McCowin 95
Jackson Weaver 111
TJ Wright 117
22. Corry (412)
Jacob Gantz 89
Kamdyn Moorr 103
Gavin Munsee 105
Landon Deane 115
23. Seneca (411)
Klayton Kamisarski 98
Braden Kibe 101
Clayton Dolph 102
Brayden Johnson 110
24. Harbor Creek (412)
Owen Drabie 86
Jacob Rzodkiewz 99
Jaydin Carr 111
Nate Woll 116
25. Fort LeBoeuf B (417)
Cayden Jaglowski 97
Chris VonDuren 102
Drake Limrick 106
Tyler Curnelius 112
26. Maplewood (422)
Garrett Dewey 94
Avery Palotas 108
Colton Seely 109
Landon Reynolds 111
27. Mercer (461)
Lincoln Saracco 111
Chris Borowicz 114
Jake Lakso 116
Josh Borowicz 120
