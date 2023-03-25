The Meadville Market Authority is searching for a market manager.
The market manager oversees daily operations at the Market House, while developing and working towards a long term vision for the historic market, officials said in announcing the search.
The full-time position manages operations including: Market House finances in collaboration with city staff, relations with more than 90 vendors and tenants, direct sales, supervising cashiers and other staff, organizing the seasonal farmers market, and coordinating building and equipment maintenance.
The market manager must be a self-starting individual comfortable with minimal day-to-day supervision. The Market Manager serves as a professional ambassador between the Market House and both members of the public and vendors. The Market Manager reports to the Market Authority at bi-weekly meetings.
A full description of responsibilities and compensation for this position is listed on the Market House website at www.meadvillemarkethouse.org/hiring.
To apply, send a resumé and cover letter to marketauthoritymeadville@gmail.com. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis through April 15 or until the position is filled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.