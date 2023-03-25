Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Rain this morning...becoming windy with thunderstorms likely by evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 58F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening. Overcast skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%.