FRANKLIN — A Meadville-area has been ordered held for trial in Venango County for the alleged rape and assault of a then-13-year-old girl in Franklin more than 20 years ago.
Juswan V. Wilson, 43, of 15760 Conneaut Lake Road, was ordered held for trial on multiple charges filed by Franklin Police Department following a preliminary hearing last week before Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland in Franklin.
Police allege Wilson sexually assaulted the girl multiple times between June 1, 2001 and June 1, 2003, at various locations, according to court documents. Wilson was 23 when the incidents began and the girl was 13, according to the criminal complaint.
Wilson was ordered held for trial on charges of rape by threat of forcible compulsion, indecent assault of by threat of forcible compulsion, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of person less than 16 years of age, aggravated indecent assault/forcible compulsion, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault of person less than 16 years of age, and indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age.
Police withdrew charges of rape of unconscious victim, indecent assault of person unconscious, aggravated indecent assault/person unconscious, corruption of minors, and contact/communicate with minor — sexual offenses.
Police charged Wilson with the alleged crimes in October 2021. Police received a report in January 2021 from Children and Youth Services (CYS) alleging Wilson abused a girl about 20 years ago. In an interview with police in March 2021 the now-adult woman told authorities that she was age 13 when Wilson first had sex with her on June 29, 2001, at Riverfront Park in Franklin. Wilson was 23 at the time.
Wilson remains free on $20,000 unsecured bond awaiting trial in Venango County Court of Common Pleas.