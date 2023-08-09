Shane D. McKinney, 23, who resides in the 11400 block of Livermore Road, waived his preliminary hearing on Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino. McKinney faces 100 counts of possession of child pornography, 12 counts of dissemination of photos or video of child sexual acts, and one count of criminal use of a communication device.
Pennsylvania State Police allege McKinney downloaded photos or videos of child pornography onto his cellphone and also distributed the images.
The images allegedly were found on McKinney’s cellphone when a search warrant was executed at his residence in West Mead Township on May 5, according to court documents. A tip had been sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children by internet email provider Yahoo that child pornography had been uploaded to its servers by a person with a Yahoo email account, according to the arrest affidavit filed in the case.
McKinney at first told police that he had never viewed child pornography, according to the probable cause affidavit filed in the case. When more than 100 images on his phone were brought to his attention by police, McKinney stated he had been viewing pornographic images of children for more than a decade and paid $25 each month to access a website for that purpose.
McKinney was released on $25,000 unsecured bond following his May 23 arraignment.
A trial will be scheduled for the January term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.
