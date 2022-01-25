A Meadville-area man accused by Meadville Police Department of raping a 17-year-old girl in March is headed to trial on five felony and seven misdemeanor charges.
Matthew P. Broscious, 39, of 16879 State Highway 98, was held for court Friday following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino.
Meadville Police Department alleges that Broscious, who was 38 at the time, assaulted a girl at 17137 Cussewago Road between 8 and 9:45 p.m. on March 3.
Broscious is charged with two felony counts of rape and sexual assault; one felony count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse; five misdemeanor counts of indecent assault; and one misdemeanor count each of corruption of minors and simple assault.
He was placed in the Crawford County jail, Saegertown, in lieu of $60,000 bond following arraignment. A trial will be scheduled for the May term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.