The Meadville Bulldog Hockey team finished second in the 26th annual Bulldog Invitational finishing with a 3-2 record.
Meadville 6, Dublin Coffman 2
After beating Jamestown, N.Y. 6-1 on Wednesday, the Bulldogs followed that up with a 6-2 victory over Dublin Coffman on Saturday morning.
After the Rocks jumped out to a 1-0 lead after the first period, the ‘Dogs scored five unanswered goals. Trevor Kessler scored on a power-play goal with 9:17 remaining in the second period to tie things up. Michael Mahoney then gave the Bulldogs the lead after scoring with 5:56 remaining in the period. Then in the third period, Mahoney scored again on a power play with 11:14 left in the game. Mahoney scored another goal one minute later to finish with a hat trick . Ethen Konetsky and Zack Schepner scored the Bulldogs’ final two goals.
Peters Township 3, Meadville 2
The Dogs’ momentum stalled after Saturday morning’s win after losing 3-2 to Peters Township on Saturday afternoon. In the loss, Rocco Tartaglione scored both goals for the Bulldogs. Despite the loss, Meadville and Peters Township both advanced to the semi-final round based on pool points.
Meadville 2, Bethel Park 1
The Bulldogs bounced back from the loss to Peters Township with 2-1 overtime win over Bethel Park in the semi-final round on Sunday morning. Mahoney and Tartaglione came through for the ‘Dogs again. The Bulldogs weren’t on the scoreboard until a third period goal by Mahoney. An overtime goal by Tartaglione then propelled the Bulldogs to the championship game.
St. Edward 6, Meadville 2
After defeating Bethel Park in overtime, Meadville couldn’t carry that momentum over in the championship game, losing to St. Edward 6-2 to finish in second place on Sunday afternoon. The ‘Dogs started out as they went out to a 2-1 lead after the first period thanks to goals by Mahoney and Preston Phillis. However, those were the only goals the Bulldogs scored as the Eagles scored five unanswered goals to take home the championship.
Meadville will return to the ice for a home match on Tuesday against conference opponent Montour at 7:45 p.m.