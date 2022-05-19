The District 10 boys lacrosse playoffs begin today at Hagerty Family Events Center’s Dollinger Field in Erie with two Crawford County squads playing for a shot at the title.
The class 2A playoffs feature all four teams in District 10. Cathedral Prep won last year’s tournament and is the favorite to repeat at district champions.
Conneaut vs. Cathedral Prep - 5 p.m.
Conneaut (0-14) has the tough task of playing Cathedral Prep (13-5) in the semifinals.
The teams played three times in the regular season with the Ramblers winning 15-1, 18-3 and 20-1.
“We’ve been emphasizing to the players that tomorrow isn’t guaranteed. We don’t want them saving anything and to leave it all on the field. We want every play to be run at the highest level. We are practicing full speed and in full pads,” Conneaut head coach Todd Turner said. “I’m sure when the game is done our players will know they’ve done the best they could have. Whatever the outcome is, I don’t want the boys to have any regrets.”
Conneaut is led on offense by Nathaniel Turner. Defensively, the team is spearheaded by Brandon Medrick and Dylan Lehman.
“We’ve had a couple of setbacks as two of our starters cannot be at the game (today). The other guys have stepped up and are willing to do whatever is needed. The energy has been up, and everyone is staying positive,” Turner said. “Prep is tough and we’ll have to be at our best for this game. I think we’ll be ready by face-off.”
The winner will face the Meadville/Fairview winner on Wednesday in the District 10 Championship.
Meadville vs. Fairview - 7 p.m.
The Meadville Bulldogs (8-6) will take on the Fairview Tigers (4-13) in the semifinals.
Meadville has won all three matchups with the Tigers this season, though they have been close games.
“The last time we played Fairview it was a one-goal game and our players know it’s win or go home,” Meadville head coach Rob Schwab said. “Then move on to the next game.”
The ’Dogs won the regular season games 15-7, 16-5 and 10-9. Meadville is led by Michael Mahoney and Brandon Cornell.
What will be necessary for Meadville to come out on top?
“We need to play fast and keep out of the penalty box. Make the plays as they come and don’t force it,” Schwab said. “We must make all of the little plays that keep the momentum in our direction.”
The winner will face the Conneaut/Cathedral Prep winner on Wednesday in the District 10 Championship.
