By Keith Gushard
Meadville Tribune
Though it’s been operating for a generation, the Meadville Area Free Clinic may not be known to those who need it most.
“We’re seeing about 40 patients a month,” said Beverly Kennedy, who is chair of the clinic’s volunteer board of directors.
The 40 patient visits a month translates to about 500 patients a year, which is down from the 800 to 1,000 patients the clinic saw annually prior to the COVUD-19 pandemic.
“I think the gap is a lot of people just don’t realize we’re here for those without insurance of any type,” Kennedy said.
Since 1997, the clinic has provided free primary health care services to adults ages 18 to 65 who have no health insurance, Medical Assistance, Medicare or Veteran’s Benefits.
In addition to primary health care, those with chronic health problems like diabetes, high blood pressure and asthma can receive care and monitoring at the clinic.
Medical services are provided by volunteer clinicians and other volunteer staff. All of the professional staff is either licensed or certified in their respective fields, according to Kennedy.
The clinic doesn’t provide emergency care. Patients are seen by appointment only.
However, if needed medical services cannot be provided by the clinic, referrals are made to specialists, Kennedy said.
There is only one part-time paid employee while an independent volunteer board of directors oversees the clinic.
Volunteers, local agencies and individual donors really work together to improve the health and well being of the community by assisting this needy population to meet their primary health care needs, according to Kennedy.
The clinic gets financial support from individual and corporate donors, the United Way of Western Crawford County, and special events like the annual Crawford Gives two-day event. In 2021, $6,695.18 was given to the clinic by 51 donors through Crawford Gives alone.
Another big factor is the clinic is supported by Dispensary of Hope, Kennedy said.
Dispensary of Hope is a nonprofit that collects and distributes pharmaceuticals annually to safety-net clinics like Meadville to dispense to low-income, chronically ill patients. Some prescriptions are available free to patients who qualify due to their income level.
To help celebrate its 25th anniversary and spread the word about its services the Meadville Area Free Clinic hopes to do more community outreach this year, Kennedy said.
One program the clinic plans to participate in is downtown Meadville’s Second Saturday events, slated the second Saturday of the month from May through September.
Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.