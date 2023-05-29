Meadville (8-3) will play Cathedral Prep (12-6) today for the District 10 Class 2A Championship in Erie at 7 p.m.
The Bulldogs defeated Fairview 12-8 on May 24 to advance to the championship game. The Ramblers beat Hickory 15-3 that day too.
Cathedral Prep won the regular season series against Meadville 2-0 with a 16-5 win on April 5 and a 15-5 win a month later on May 5.
The Ramblers are averaging 12.4 goals a game, and will be a tough challenge for the Bulldogs, led by head coach Charlie Anderson.
Meadville's offense is led by junior Gino Giliberto, who is averaging 2.8 goals per game and has 31 total this season. Cody Schwab leads the team in points with 45, and goaltender Zach Travis has made 111 saves so far this season.
The winner will not only claim District 10, but advance to the first round of the PIAA state playoffs.
