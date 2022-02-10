A Crawford County music teacher was among a select group of educators recently honored by Yamaha Corporation of America.
Armond Walter, director of instrumental music at Meadville Area Senior High School (MASH), is part of Yamaha’s second annual “40 Under 40.” In announcing the recognition, the company described the group as “40 exceptional music educators under the age of 40 possessing action, courage, creativity, and growth characteristics while going above and beyond when instructing music programs.”
The recognition came after he was nominated by a community member who Yamaha officials said wished to remain anonymous, according to the 35-year-old Walter.
“It was quite a surprise,” he said.
The group of leading young music educators included four honorees from Pennsylvania. In addition to Walter, Slippery Rock University music professor Jonathan Helmick, Springfield High band director Mark Stanford and Blackhawk High band director Brandon Tambellini were recognized.
Yamaha marketing manager Heather Mansell noted that the 80 teachers honored in the first two years of the program have directed much of their efforts over that time to adapting to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic — challenges which have sounded a particularly sour note for music education.
“Despite another year of challenges, educators are undertaking the most innovative, creative, and impactful programs to make a difference in strengthening and encouraging music education nationwide truly,” Mansell said. “Yamaha shares the same commitment to high-quality music education for all, and we look forward to supporting and encouraging the efforts of these 40 outstanding educators and the thousands more like them across the country.”
Yamaha described “40 Under 40” as a “music education advocacy program,” and the recognition is primarily part of a consciousness-raising effort. No new keyboards or other prizes accompanied the award, according to Walter, who was happy to be part of the attempt to promote music education.
“It is going to motivate me to keep pushing forward with my educational values,” Walter said about an hour after school earlier this week as a few remaining students noodled on a bass guitar, keyboard and drums in the MASH band room.
The bonds, habits and skills shaped in such spaces help to create strong incentives for students who might not otherwise be as invested in education, according to Walter, who was himself a member of the MASH band before graduating from the school in 2005.
“Music is my avenue to connect with a broad range of students who can feel at home in my classroom,” he said, “because they are comfortable to be themselves without fear of judgment.”