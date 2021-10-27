The U.S. Marshal Service Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force is asking the public for help on fugitive Timothy Taquan Bolden.
Bolden, 25, is wanted on an arrest warrant from Meadville Police Department for robbery July 3.
Bolden also is wanted on a bench warrant from Crawford County Court dated July 9 for probation violations. Bolden has ties to Meadville and Erie.
A cash reward for information on Bolden's whereabouts is being offered through PA Crime Stoppers, according to the U.S. Marshal Service. Tips may be called in to 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107