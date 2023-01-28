The Meadville Market House’s annual operating income for 2022 saw a loss of more than $10,000, but officials were optimistic about both short-term and long-term prospects during a meeting this week of the board that oversees the historic structure.
April Smith, the city of Meadville accountant who delivered a financial report to the board at its meeting Wednesday, noted that the loss represented an improvement.
“Compared to last year, I am completely OK with that,” Smith told the board. “This is definitely workable.”
The 2022 revenue deficit of $10,622 was down from $27,613 in 2021, according to Paula Burleigh, chair of the Market Authority, the seven-member volunteer board that oversees the Market House.
A major factor in Smith’s optimistic take was the up-to-date nature of vendor-related payments — something that in past years caused significant uncertainty regarding the Market House’s financial position due to large payments remaining outstanding for long periods of time.
Another factor, according to Burleigh, was skyrocketing sales.
Total sales for 2022 produced $295,778, Burleigh said, up from $187,886 the year before.
“This is an improvement,” Paula Burleigh, chair of the Market Authority, said in a phone interview Friday. “We’re really excited about that. We have seen our expenses grow as well, which is not surprising, and we’re continuing to work to get toward profitability.”
Further bolstering the Market Authority’s position is a $12,000 loan from the city that it received last March. The cash, which is not figured into the authority’s annual operating income, would eliminate the deficit if it were considered, according to Smith.
But board member John Fulmer wondered whether that simply meant the authority was effectively more than $22,000 in the red for 2022, assuming that the loan would have to be paid back to the city.
“Nobody has mentioned anything,” Smith said regarding repayment of the loan, drawing laughter from board members.
The loan last spring came as the Market Authority was considering an interior construction project that would have improved the bakery facilities located at the eastern end of the main market area. City Manager Maryann Menanno attended the authority’s early April meeting with concerns about how the planned construction would be paid for.
“Obviously, we’re concerned,” Menanno said at the time. “The city floated you $12,000 last month. By the end of this week you’ll be in the hole $4,000.”
Less than a year later, the authority’s finances are exhibiting a great deal more stability and construction of the wall that partially encloses the bakery — postponed indefinitely following Menanno’s visit in March — has been completed.
Late Friday afternoon, visitors to the market could hear baker Mary Melvin moving containers of over-sized pretzels as she adjusts to the new structure. Nearby, customers browsed bins of apples and a rack displaying sealed packages of dried shiitake mushrooms. Near a window on the opposite wall, artist in residence Nancy Asmus worked on a project.
On Monday, the momentary calm will give way to additional construction: Work on another project to expand cooler storage at the rear of the main market space is set to begin then, according to Ams.
One way to significantly cut the operating deficit would be to address the credit card fees that cost the authority about $5,000 last year. Ams said that for every transaction processed via credit card the Market House currently pays 2.5 percent plus 5 cents. One alternative would be to pass a surcharge along to customers using their credit cards.
The two biggest factors in the Market House’s escalating expenses are also two of the factors most likely to ensure the Market House’s long-term viability, according to Burleigh. The expanded inventory allowed by increased cooler storage space means high expenses. Making even more of an impact on the bottom line was what Burleigh called a “precipitous increase” in payroll.
“That reflects a shift to a more sustainable and ultimately more profitable model of employment,” she said, citing improvements in event planning and vendor relationships that are already evident.
Overall, Burleigh saw the year-end financial report as good news.
“I understand that when people hear that we lost money, it doesn’t sound good, but when you put it in the context with an overall trajectory of increasing sales and you look at the loss relative to previous years, we’re actually seeing vast improvement,” she said. “As long as we can continue on that path, I’m hopeful we can get into the black in the foreseeable future.”
