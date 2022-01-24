The Meadville Area Recreation Complex (MARC) pool remains closed indefinitely following a Friday inspection of several major tears in the roof. The board that oversees the facility also met on Friday, discussing roof damage and alternatives for pool user groups.
“The framing looks good,” Executive Director Aaron Rekich said in a message to the Tribune after the inspection. “The engineer is going to do research on the drawings and consult with some colleagues before making any decisions.”
During the board meeting before the inspection, Rekich raised the possibility that the George J. Barco Aquatic Center could reopen soon if the roof’s metal frame were determined to be sound and if the inner shell of the tensile fabric structure were determined to be capable of bearing the weight of snow that might accumulate.
“We don’t know when that decision might be made,” Rekich told the board members assembled for the monthly meeting of Meadville Area Recreation Authority.
Two companies had provided bids to replace the outer shell material, Rekich told the board, and two bids from other companies were possible. The bids that have been received were widely separated in cost, with one bidder giving a cost of $225,000 for work to be completed in February and another giving a cost of $75,000.
“Obviously there’s something off with either measurements or material,” he said
As for the roof material, it’s still not clear exactly what the shell is composed of, Rekich said after the meeting.
“The company (that) did the roof is no longer in business,” he said, “so we are looking to the state for more information on specs for the material.”
Rekich also said that staff members were exploring the possibility of MARC user groups, including the Firefish and Meadville Area Senior High swim teams, using facilities at Allegheny College or Edinboro University. Pool time in Edinboro had been offered on Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons at a discounted rate of $45 per hour, according to Rekich.
The lawyer for the authority was still working to determine if the roof damage qualified as an emergency that would preclude the need for a formal bidding process, Rekich said. Staff members were also preparing a state grant application to assist with potential repair costs and an insurance claims adjuster was expected to visit the complex today.