Plowing a privately owned city property is not something Meadville Area Recreation Complex (MARC) vehicles typically do, according to Executive Director Aaron Rekich, but it happened earlier this month.
A MARC pickup truck with a plow attachment plowed part of a large driveway and parking area at 99 Lincoln Ave. on Feb. 4. Online county records show that the property is owned by the Meadville-based Leech Real Estate Partnership. Pennsylvania Department of State lists Daniel J. Leech and Daniel T. Leech as the owners of the real estate partnership.
On Friday, Rekich said the plowing took place in response to a MARC employee whose vehicle was stuck at the Lincoln Avenue property. The stuck employee was scheduled to conduct snow removal at the MARC over the weekend, according to Rekich, so another employee took the complex’s pickup truck to the residence in order to clear a path.
“There was no one there for maintenance unless we got him out of there,” Rekich said. “I’ve never known the MARC to do any private property before.”
Rekich was out of town when the plowing was performed. When he was contacted by the Tribune several hours after it took place, he reported that employees at the facility were unaware of the plowing.
When contacted shortly after the plowing occurred, Duane Koller, president of the board that oversees the MARC, said he was unaware as well. Koller still had not heard anything regarding the incident when contacted Friday, but when told of Rekich’s explanation, Koller said it did not sound like something the board needed to be concerned about and pointed out that the MARC staff includes only a handful of full-time employes.
“It seems like a good thing to me,” Koller said of the effort to help the stuck employee. “I don’t have a problem with that.”