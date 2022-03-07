After the conclusion of the District 10 2A tournament, two Crawford County girls teams have made it to the PIAA state tournament. Maplewood and Cambridge Springs will both play their first round matches tonight after finishing second and third in the district tournament, respectively.
(7-4) Seton LaSalle vs. (10-2) Maplewood
Maplewood High School, 7 p.m.
After losing in the District 10 2A championship game to West Middlesex, Maplewood will get to host Seton LaSalle for its first round game.
On offense, the Tigers are spearheaded by Sadie Thomas and Izzy Eimer, who average 15.0 and 13.1 points per game, respectively. Bailey Varndell and Liliane Moorhead are also forces on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 8.2 and 8.0 points, respectively.
Seton LaSalle enters the state tournament after finishing fourth in District 7. The Rebels own a 17-7 record this season.
The Rebels are led by Mallory Daly, who averages 23.3 points on the season. The Tigers will also have to watch for Ava Dursi, who is averaging 16.4 points this season.
(10-3) Cambridge Springs vs. (9-1) Brockway
Brockway High School, 7 p.m.
After defeating Region 2 rival Cochranton in the 2A consolation game, Cambridge Springs will be making its second consecutive appearance in the state tournament. Last season, the Blue Devils lost 53-25 to Penns Manor in the their first round game.
“We’re just excited to still be playing,” said Cambridge Springs head coach Ryan McKissock. “I mean not everybody gets a chance to play in the state tournament and our kids are anxious to be back in it from last year and ready o see what happens.”
Leading the Blue Devils’ offense is Edinboro University recruit Madison Yanc, who averages 17.3 points per game. Jordyn Wheeler, Hailee Rodgers and Makenzie Yanc can also contribute offensively with averages of 7.8, 6.8 and 6.6 points per game, respectively.
Brockway is in the state tournament after winning the District 9 2A tournament. The Rovers are 16-7 this season.
The Rovers’ offense is led by two 1,000-point scorers in Danielle Wood and Selena Buttery. Wood leads the Rovers with 17.5 points per game. Buttery averages 16.8 points and 12.6 rebounds a game. In the Rovers’ win over Clarion-Limestone in the District 9 2A championship game, Wood and Buttery to score 35 of the team’s 46 points.
“They have two 1,000-pint scorers on their team, so obviously we’re going to have to keep playing defense, limit their looks a little bit, but I think we have good enough athletes to compete with them and hopefully we can limit their looks and hold them under their average a little bit,” McKissock said.