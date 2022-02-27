A 20-year-old man is in Crawford County jail facing charges that he punched a Meadville Police Department officer after throwing a broken car mirror at him late last month.
William Thomas Altman of Endeavor waived his preliminary hearing to court before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Friday.
Altman allegedly broke the passenger-side mirror of one vehicle and ripped off the passenger-side mirror of another while yelling in the parking lot of Fairmont Apartments, 494 Willow St., at about 7:30 a.m. Jan. 29.
When police arrived, Altman allegedly threw the mirror he had broken off of a 2015 Ford Fiesta at an officer, striking him. Altman then punched the officer in the chin, according to the criminal complaint filed by police in the case.
Altman faces a felony count of aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of simple assault and disorderly conduct. He also faces two summary counts of criminal mischief and a summary count of harassment.
A trial will be scheduled for the June term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas. Altman remains in jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.