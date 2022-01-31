Crawford County’s plan for reestablishing the magisterial district judge boundaries is now open for public comment.
No boundary changes are proposed for the four magisterial districts that serve the county, according to the Crawford County Court Administrator’s Office.
Every 10 years in the year following the federal census, the Pennsylvania Constitution requires president judges throughout the state to analyze the workload of magisterial districts within their county.
The analysis compares statistics to magisterial districts within the county and those of similar population-sized counties.
President judges are required to report to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, through the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts. The reports allow the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to make a determination as to how to best use judicial resources available for the citizens.
An analysis of each magisterial district court within Crawford County has been performed with respect to caseload, workload, population and other known factors including planned development, infrastructure and public services. Statistics then were compared with other sixth-class counties in Pennsylvania.
The proposed plan to be submitted to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court recommends all four magisterial districts be reestablished as they currently exist in Crawford County.
More information regarding the plan may be found in the Crawford County Court Administrator’s Office, the Law Library, the Commissioners’ Office or any of the county magisterial district courts.
It also may be found online at crawfordcountypa.net/Courts/Pages/home.aspx; click on the “magisterial redistricting link” at the top of the page.
Public comment on the proposed reestablishment may be made to the Court Administrator’s Office. Comments should be received by Feb. 21. Comments may be mailed to Crawford County Court Administrator’s Office, 359 E. Center St., Meadville, PA 16335, or may be emailed to Court Administration@co.crawford.pa.us.