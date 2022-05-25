Three Crawford County teams will begin their quest for the District 10 1A softball title today at Allegheny College’s Robertson Field. In a tournament of four teams, No. 2 seed Cochranton and No. 3 seed West Middlesex will open things up at 1 p.m. No. 1 seed Saegertown will then play No. 4 seed Cambridge Springs at 3 p.m.
The Lady Panthers will play their PENNCREST rival for the third time this season. The Lady Panthers swept the season series, winning 3-2 on April 26 and and 13-0 May 15. The Lady Panthers finished second in Region 2 with an overall of 12-4 while the Lady Blue Devils boasted an 8-8 record while finishing fourth in the region.
Leading the charge on both sides of the ball for the Lady Panthers is Mikaila Obenrader. At the plate, Obenrader batted .404 with four home runs, eight doubles and 24 RBIs. Obenrader finished with an 11-4 record, 174 strikeouts, 12 complete games, six shutouts, five no-hitters and one perfect game in 15 appearances.
Other players to watch for on offense include Rylie Braymer, Rhiannon Paris, Hailee Gregor and Katherine Diesing, who have driven in 10 runs or more this season.
Opposing Obenrader for the Lady Blue Devils is Hailee Rodgers, who has a 7-7 record, 69 strikeouts and a 3.68 ERA.
On offense, Taylor Smith leads the charge with four home runs, three doubles and 18 RBIs on a .367 batting average. Rodgers, Cheyenne Mosconi and Makenzie Lewis each have a batting average above .300 and more than 10 RBIs this season.
The winner will play either Cochranton or West Middlesex on Monday.
While Saegertown and Cambridge are familiar with each other, Cochranton and West Middlesex have never met this season. The Lady Cardinals finished third in Region 2 with an 11-5 mark while the Lady Big Reds were fourth in Region 1 at 7-8.
On offense, the Lady Cardinals feature some firepower in Jaylin McGill and Chelsey Freyermuth. Freyermuth led the team with seven home runs this season. Freyermuth batted .450 and recorded two doubles, two triples and 14 RBIs. McGill blasted five homers while hitting .511 at the plate. McGill also compiled five doubles and 21 RBIs. Other players to watch out for are Megan Heim and Taytum Jackson, who each drove in 18 runs this season.
Jackson has also lent her arm this season, finishing with a 6-3 record, 46 strikeouts and a 1.96 ERA.
As for the Lady Big Reds, they are led by the pitching tandem of Ava Gilmore and Kaylee Long. Gilmore posted a 3-1 record and a 3.07 ERA. Long finished with a 3-4 record while maintaining a 2.08 ERA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.