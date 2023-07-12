The Cochranton/Jamestown/Saegertown Junior League softball team is set to compete for a state title.
CJS will play West Suburban today in the opening round of the Pennsylvania State Tournament in Berwick. There are seven teams entered in the double elimination tournament.
The winner will advance to the East region Junior League Softball Tournament in Connecticut later this month.
CJS qualified for states by winning the Section 1 tournament on Thursday. CJS beat Dubois 7-3 in the tournament’s second round and beat Dubois again for the section title, this time 8-6.
CJS has 11 players on the team; Ava Allen, Khloe Carter, Jaiden Fryer, Madi Brenot, Kelley Enterline, Claudia Lippert, Karina Ault, Maya Moore, Hailey Obenrader, Mackenzie Brauen and Leah McGill.
To continue the team’s winning ways, head coach Ty Brenot said the girls need to “work hard and play as a team.”
