Conneaut beats Cathedral Prep by twelve
LINESVILLE— The Conneaut girls lacrosse team defeated Cathedral Prep 17-5 at home Monday in Region 1 play.
Conneaut scored eight goals in the first period and nine in the second.
The Eagles were led in scoring by Victoria Medrick, who had five goals and two assists. Jacqui Detelich and Ashley Crabb also had four goals each.
Conneaut girls lacrosse finishes the season 10-6 and now await a playoff schedule.
Medrick hits 100 career goals in Conneaut's win
FAIRVIEW — Conneaut girls lacrosse finished the season with another win, defeating Region 1 opponent Fairview 16-3.
The Eagles scored eleven goals in the first period as opposed to Fairview's one. They were led by Jacqui Detelich, who had seven goals and four assists.
Conneaut also got scoring from Ashley Crabb and Brianna Nader, who had two goals each. With a hat trick, sophomore Victoria Medrick surpassed 100 career goals.
CASH girls lacrosse finishes the season 10-6 and now await a playoff schedule.
Slippery Rock crushes Conneaut
SLIPPERY ROCK — Conneaut baseball couldn't handle the offensive onslaught against Slippery Rock Monday, losing 9-0 in Region play.
Brett Galick's triple and Dylan Gordon's single in the first inning put the game out of reach early as Slippery Rock led 3-0 after one.
Another Galick hit in the third and a Lucas Allison sacrifice fly would increase Slippery Rock's lead by two.
In the bottom of the fifth, Slippery Rock would take complete control of the game, scoring four runs.
Dawson Thomas took the loss on the mound for Conneaut. The righty went three innings, allowing five runs on seven hits and striking out three.
Thomas, Ethan Stright, Gavin White and Logan Nottingham each collected one hit each for Conneaut at the plate.
This loss drops CASH to 10-6 overall. They will play Titusville today at 4 p.m. at home.
Conneaut (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) R. Herr 3-0-0-0, Aldrich 1-0-0-0, Headley 4-0-0-0, White 3-0-1-0, Klink 3-0-0-0, Roncaglione 3-0-0-0, Thomas 2-0-1-0, A. Nottingham 2-0-0-0, L. Nottingham 2-0-1-0, Stright 3-0-1-0. Totals 26-0-4-0.
Slippery Rock (9)
(AB-R-H-BI) Kingerski 4-0-0-0, Double 3-1-0-0, Mineo 2-1-0-0, Bro. Galick 3-2-2-3, Gordon 4-2-3-1, Bre. Galick 2-0-2-1, Allison 3-1-1-2, Darr 2-0-0-0, Luckock 1-0-0-0, Zandi 4-1-2-1, Popovec 0-1-0-0 . Totals 28-9-10-8.
Conneaut 000 000 0 — 0 4 3
Slippery Rock 302 040 x — 9 10 1
BATTING
2B: C — Stright; S — Zandi, Gordon.
3B: S — Galick.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) C — Thomas LP 3.0-7-5-5-3-3, White LP 1.2-3-4-2-3-1; S — Mineo WP 4.0-2-0-0-2-8, Runtas WP 3.0-2-0-0-1-2.
Records: Conneaut 10-6; Slippery Rock 11-5.
Cambridge softball wins finale
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs softball team beat Rocky Grove 4-0 in a Region 2 contest that served as the Blue Devils' regular season finale on Tuesday.
Hailee Rodgers and Kayla Crawford combined to throw 14 strikeouts in a combined shutout.
Kylee Miller was 2-3 with two runs scored for Cambridge. Rodgers had a two-run homer in the fifth inning to push the Devils ahead 4-0.
Cambridge finished the regular season 12-2 in the region and 12-4 overall. Cambridge shared the Region 2 crown with Saegertown.
Rocky Grove (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) Jacoby, 3-0-1-0, Rice, 3-0-0-0, Montgomery, 3-0-1-0, Mawhinney, 3-0-0-0, Cresswell, 2-0-0-0, Knapp, 3-0-0-0, Tucker, 3-0-0-0, Faust, 2-0-0-0, Taylor, 2-0-0-0, Haubrich, 0-0-0-0, Totals x-x-x-x.
Cambridge Springs (4)
(AB-R-H-BI) Miller, 3-2-2-0, Harris, 1-0-0-0, Rodgers, 3-1-1-2, Dunton, 2-0-0-1, Mosconi, 3-0-1-0, Dragosavac, 2-0-1-0, Simmons, 3-0-0-0, Crawford, 3-0-0-0, Boylan (LF) 3-0-0-0, Klawuhn, 0-1-0-0, Totals x-x-x-x.
Rocky Grove 000 000 0 — 0 2 2
Home Team 011 020 0 — 4 5 1
BATTING
2B: C — Dragosavac
HR: C— Rodgers.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) R — Mawhinney LP x-x-x-x-x-x; C — Rodgers WP x-x-x-x-x-x, Crawford x-x-x-x-x-x.
Records: Rocky Grove 6-13; Cambridge Springs 12-4.
Conneaut/Maplewood volleyball
GUYS MILLS— Conneaut boys volleyball swept Maplewood Tuesday on the road. Nolan Rados earned his 750th career kill in the win.
Rados had 15 kills, three blocks and four aces. Spencer Foister added 11 kills, Tristan Shelatz five, and Brevin Klink had 32 assists.
Mercyhurst Prep v Saegertown volleyball
SAEGERTOWN— Saegertown boys volleyball prevailed in five sets over Mercyhurst Prep which secures them the no. 3 seed in the playoffs.
Mercyhurst Prep will have the no. 4 seed.
The Panthers saw Quincy Zook score 17 kills, Sam Hetrick 15, Collin Jones 12, and Sam Draa 11. Brady Greco dished out 41 assists.
Saegertown finished the season with a 8-6 record and have completed their regular season schedule.
Maplewood baseball
Saegertown/Eisenhower softball
