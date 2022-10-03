COCHRANTON — The Cochranton cross country team hosted the 2022 Cardinal Invitational on Saturday and placed three boys in the top 10.
Kyler Woolstrum was the Cards’ top runner. Woolstrum finished third with a time of 16 minutes and 54 seconds. Chase Miller was seventh (17:32) and Landon Homa was eighth (17:47).
The top local runner was Saegertown senior Sam Hetrick. Hetrick finished second (16:47) and was 23 seconds behind the winner, Colson Jenkins of Lakeview.
Also for Saegertown was Brennen McWright in 22nd (18:43) and Eddie Hazelet in 29th (19:00).
Meadville’s Charlie Minor placed 10th (17:59) and was the top runner for the Bulldogs. Tate Walker came in 13th (18:04).
Lincoln Kier, of Maplewood, finished 15th (18:14). Conneaut’s top runner was Daniel Hunter in 19th (18:42) and Cambridge Springs’ top finisher was Nick Finck in 17th (18:33).
In the girls race, Meadville’s Megan Puleio placed fourth (20:49) while Camryn Guffey finished 10th (21:30).
Keaira Smeltzer placed 12th (21:50) for Conneaut. Fellow Eagles runners Kaylee Montes was 19th (23:04) and Chloe Fields was 32nd (24:20).
Maplewood’s top runner was Shauna Pillar in 13th (22:25). Sylvi Wright placed 31st (24:25).
Saegertown’s Camryn Harakal was 14th (22:28) and Margaret Hughes was 24th (23:22).
The top finisher for Cambridge Springs was Abbey Laskey in 48th (27:18) and the top runne for Cochranton was Hannah Lyons in 53rd (28:28).
Blue Devils blank Yellow Jackets
GIRARD — The Cambridge Springs girls soccer team beat Girard 2-0 on Saturday in a Region 3 matchup.
After battling to a 0-0 tie at halftime, Isobel Yasenchak and Makenzie Yanc each scored an unassisted in the second half. The shutout goalkeeper was Elora Dillinger.
“Cambridge Springs took control five minutes into the second half with a goal scored by senior Isobel Yasenchack whose 20 yard shot was deflected sending it high and arcing over the Girard goalie. Then, 10 minutes later, Makenzie Yanc scored on a direct free kick from just outside the penalty area,” Cambridge Springs head coach Geoff Bristow said. “We controlled possession for the remainder of the game and prevented Girard from getting any second half shots on goal.”
Cambridge is 4-3-1 overall and 3-2 in Region 3 action. Cambridge will play at Mercyhurst Prep today.
CCA blanks Commodore Perry
The Crawford Christian Academy soccer team beat Commodore Perry 2-0 at Seco-Warwick Field in Meadville on Friday.
Ben Wise scored a first-half goal with an assist from Tyler Hart and a second-half goal with an assist from Hannah Mattocks.
“Kodi Flint and Dan Tyson combined for the shutout,” Crawford Christian Academy head coach Steven Mattocks said. “Both Flint and Tyson have been very unselfish stepping in to play goalkeeper in the absence of our starting keeper (out with an injury). They’ve been putting the needs of the team above their personal preferences.”
The Chargers outshot the Panthers 35-4.
“We wasted a number of clear chances and the Panther goalkeeper stopped several breakaways. So, while we passed well and defended well, our finishing was lacking,” Mattocks said. “Commodore Perry competed well and made us work.”
Crawford Christian is 8-3 this season and will host Chautauqua Christian Academy on Tuesday.
